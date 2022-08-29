Healthy habits to set your kids up for success as they head back to school
It’s the last week of August, which means there’s just one week left before students head back to school, and back into their normal routines.
After a summer of fun and treats, returning to a well-balanced diet is a good way to give students the best chance to succeed at school.
Naturopath Dr. Joyce Johnson has four tips for creating, and keeping, a healthy back-to-school routine.
GOOD NUTRITION
Johnson says, not only is nutrition important when it comes to kids’ growth and development, but it can also affect their behaviour, mental function and classroom performance.
“(You) want to set them up for as much success as possible,” she says. “You want to be able to be giving them the right nutrients that they need in order to be successful, to pay attention at school, to be able to succeed at school.”
Johnson says the best way to start the day off right is to have a healthy breakfast.
Some of her favourite breakfast ideas include:
- Greek yogurt with berries
- Smoothies
- Hardboiled eggs
- Veggie omelette
- Whole-grain toast with almond butter
“If you’re looking for a cereal, look for something that is high in fibre, high in protein and low in sugar,” she added.
Like many parents, Johnson says packing lunches is her “worst nightmare.”
She says the goal is to include about two servings of fruits and veggies, a whole grain, a protein, and a calcium, or milk alternative.
“You can be creative too, with the lunches, like adding in salads,” says Johnson. “My kids really like having a salad as just an alternative. You can put in chopped up chicken, or even ham, these types of things that they can put into the salad themselves.”
Johnson also likes to incorporate a multivitamin in her kids’ lunch.
“Maybe in the last 24 or 28 hours they haven’t been eating all of the things they should be eating, you can ensure that they’ve gotten all their vitamins and minerals that are necessary.”
EAT BRAIN HEALTHY FOODS
According to Johnson, the primary nutrient to help brain development is Omega-3.
“There’s been research and studies done at Oxford University giving Omega-3 supplements to kids with behavioural disorders and about half of the kids taking the supplement showed increase attention span and increased ability to learn,” she says.
While adults can get Omega-3 from fish, it can sometimes be difficult for children to eat. Other sources of Omega-3 that kids could try include walnuts, chia seeds, or a supplement.
Johnson says some other basic nutrients that help kids to focus include potassium, which they can get in oranges and bananas.
STAY ACTIVE
While most parents know keeping their kids active is important, it can be hard to know how much exercise they should be getting everyday.
Johnson says children and teenagers should be getting 60 minutes of physical activity per day.
“Obesity rates for kids in Canada have nearly tripled in the past 30 years, so we just need to make sure that we’re encouraging these healthy activities,” she says. “Maybe it’s doing something together as a family, making sure they’re activities that everyone can do and enjoy. Maybe try and plan like one or two family activities a week.”
Her tips for staying active include:
- Turning off the TV to make time for exercise
- Use pedometers
- Activity jar -- make a list as a family of activities you would like to do together and pick out an activity from the activity jar and do it when you have free time
- Activity bin -- fill a bin with balls, a hula hoop, a kite, a Frisbee, skipping ropes, fishing nets, sidewalk chalk, and bubbles
KEEP A ROUTINE DURING THE DAY AND NIGHT
Johnson says children do best when routines are regular, predictable and consistent.
She suggests being as consistent when possible when it comes to meals and snack time, nighttime routines, sleep time and daily activities.
She adds that routines help kids feel comforted.
“That’s why, even the days leading up to going back to school, parents will start to incorporate the bedtime routine, because it’s going to help the kids be more positive. Help to improve their socials skills, because they’re not going to be cranky, they’re going to be in a better mood,” Johnson says. “And help them with being able to transition back from summertime into school time.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Federal task force says Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do'
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to scrub the launch of its mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on a shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.
Barrie reeling after 6 young adults killed in single-vehicle collision
Flags have been lowered to half-mast after six young adults from Barrie, north of Toronto, were killed in a single-vehicle collision.
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others
Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.
Last member of indigenous tribe dies in Brazil after resisting contact for decades
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, Brazil's indigenous protection agency, Funai, said Saturday.
Arcade Fire singer Win Butler denies multiple allegations of sexual misconduct
The lead singer of Montreal-based rock band Arcade Fire has released a statement in response to a media report that includes multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
Toronto
-
Barrie reeling after 6 young adults killed in single-vehicle collision
Flags have been lowered to half-mast after six young adults from Barrie, north of Toronto, were killed in a single-vehicle collision.
-
Ontario couple scammed out of $10K by man pretending to be their pro lacrosse player grandson
Last week, an 87-year-old Oakville woman and her husband were targeted by someone pretending to be their grandson, asking them for money for bail.
-
Two women killed in Toronto daylight stabbing identified by police
Toronto police have identified two women fatally stabbed in North York Friday.
Calgary
-
U of C works to meet housing demands for students as residence reaches full capacity for first time in 10 years
Hundreds of students moved into residence at the University of Calgary on Sunday, but some are still waiting to secure housing for the fall semester.
-
Calgary hosts national Bike Polo tournament
It's polo with bikes instead of horses, tires instead of hooves, a rink instead of a polo grounds and never mind about those nifty polo pith helmets.
-
Police arrest suspect in fatal Inglewood assault
Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for killing another man in Inglewood Saturday.
Montreal
-
Quebec parties begin criss-crossing province on first full day of election campaign
Incumbent premier and CAQ Leader François Legault is beginning the first full day of the election campaign with a news conference in the Quebec City area.
-
What are the five major parties taking part in Quebec's provincial election?
Quebec's election campaign began on Sunday and Quebecers will go to the polls on Oct. 3; here's a look at the five parties vying to form the province's next government.
-
Montreal rapper believes language to blame after his REM promotional video was deleted
A rap video created by a young Montreal musician promoting the REM was deleted because it did not meet the “digital publication criteria” of the company in charge of the transit system, CDPQ Infra.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
-
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to scrub the launch of its mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on a shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.
-
Oliver community celebrates 100 years while searching for a new name
It’s been 100 years since the Oliver neighbourhood, then under a different name, was formed in Edmonton, but as the community celebrates, it’s also looking toward a different future.
Northern Ontario
-
Barrie reeling after 6 young adults killed in single-vehicle collision
Flags have been lowered to half-mast after six young adults from Barrie, north of Toronto, were killed in a single-vehicle collision.
-
Last member of indigenous tribe dies in Brazil after resisting contact for decades
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, Brazil's indigenous protection agency, Funai, said Saturday.
-
Ontario NDP holding emergency public hearing about new LTC bill
The Ontario NDP is holding an emergency public hearing online Monday morning about the proposed Bill 7 'More Beds, Better Care Act.'
London
-
Barrie reeling after 6 young adults killed in single-vehicle collision
Flags have been lowered to half-mast after six young adults from Barrie, north of Toronto, were killed in a single-vehicle collision.
-
Harry Potter actor slams Air Canada while travelling to Toronto
An actor known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise took to Twitter Friday to share his experience with Air Canada during a trip to Toronto.
-
Construction closes section of Adelaide Street North to traffic
Drivers who frequently use Adelaide Street North might have to plan an alternative route over the next few days while work continues on the Adelaide Underpass project.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg business waits 40 minutes for police after alarm triggered during robbery
A Winnipeg store owner is speaking out after a brazen daytime robbery.
-
Road closed near Woodridge due to 'ongoing investigation': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating an area south of Woodridge, Manitoba.
-
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to scrub the launch of its mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on a shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.
Ottawa
-
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to scrub the launch of its mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on a shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.
-
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
-
Body of kayaker recovered from Lower Madawaska River
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a kayaker in a lake in the Ottawa Valley.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue three paddlers on South Sask. River
The South Saskatchewan River near Saskatoon was host to a waterborne rescue on Saturday after several paddlers became stranded on a sand bar.
-
'It felt like a dream': Sask. Backstreet Boys super fan attends concert of a lifetime
A long-time Backstreet Boys fan was surprised with tickets to Saturday’s show at the SaskTel Centre.
-
Here's how hot summer temperatures in Sask. stack up against last year
While temperatures have been above average for the majority of August in Saskatchewan, the number of heat records broken in 2022 pale in comparison to those shattered last summer.
Vancouver
-
Strike action by tugboat workers strands cruise ship in Vancouver: passengers
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are stranded in Vancouver, apparently due to a strike by tugboat workers.
-
'Large diesel spill,' vehicle fire prompts partial highway closure for several hours: RCMP
A section of a Surrey highway was closed overnight and into Monday morning after a fire and diesel spill.
-
'Unexpected staffing shortage' blamed for hours-long lines at Vancouver airport Sunday
Travellers reported waiting for hours to get through security at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday amid what the airport described as an "unexpected staffing shortage" among security screeners.
Regina
-
'It was really quite difficult': Regina students facing challenges during busy rental season
As fall approaches, the rental market in Regina has become quite frenzied according to experts and renters alike.
-
Arborists from across the prairies compete in tree climbing championship in Regina
Arborists from Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan competed for the title of Prairie Masters Champion outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Sunday.
-
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
Vancouver Island
-
Popular food truck adds Indigenous flavours to classic comfort foods in Duncan, B.C.
An Indigenous eatery in Duncan, B.C., is attracting a lot of attention for its cultural twists on classic food truck offerings. Hungry Bubbas recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. The food truck got its start rolling through festivals and events on Vancouver Island. The food truck quickly became known for the Indigenous flavours it injects into classic food items, like hot dogs and burgers.
-
B.C. judge blasts environmental group as 'reprehensible' during sentencing
While sentencing a man for blocking roads in Metro Vancouver, a B.C. provincial court judge had some choice words for the environmental protest groups that encouraged him to do it.
-
Victoria International Airport named 'most efficient' for its size in North America
The Victoria International Airport (YYJ) recently won an international award for being the most efficient airport of its size in North America. The airport says it won the award for "most efficient airport with under 5 million passengers in North America" in the 2022 Global Airport Performance Benchmarking Report.