Healthy habits to set your kids up for success as they head back to school

It’s the last week of August, which means there’s just one week left before students head back to school, and back into their normal routines.

After a summer of fun and treats, returning to a well-balanced diet is a good way to give students the best chance to succeed at school.

Naturopath Dr. Joyce Johnson has four tips for creating, and keeping, a healthy back-to-school routine.

GOOD NUTRITION

Johnson says, not only is nutrition important when it comes to kids’ growth and development, but it can also affect their behaviour, mental function and classroom performance.

“(You) want to set them up for as much success as possible,” she says. “You want to be able to be giving them the right nutrients that they need in order to be successful, to pay attention at school, to be able to succeed at school.”

Johnson says the best way to start the day off right is to have a healthy breakfast.

Some of her favourite breakfast ideas include:

Greek yogurt with berries

Smoothies

Hardboiled eggs

Veggie omelette

Whole-grain toast with almond butter

“If you’re looking for a cereal, look for something that is high in fibre, high in protein and low in sugar,” she added.

Like many parents, Johnson says packing lunches is her “worst nightmare.”

She says the goal is to include about two servings of fruits and veggies, a whole grain, a protein, and a calcium, or milk alternative.

“You can be creative too, with the lunches, like adding in salads,” says Johnson. “My kids really like having a salad as just an alternative. You can put in chopped up chicken, or even ham, these types of things that they can put into the salad themselves.”

Johnson also likes to incorporate a multivitamin in her kids’ lunch.

“Maybe in the last 24 or 28 hours they haven’t been eating all of the things they should be eating, you can ensure that they’ve gotten all their vitamins and minerals that are necessary.”

EAT BRAIN HEALTHY FOODS

According to Johnson, the primary nutrient to help brain development is Omega-3.

“There’s been research and studies done at Oxford University giving Omega-3 supplements to kids with behavioural disorders and about half of the kids taking the supplement showed increase attention span and increased ability to learn,” she says.

While adults can get Omega-3 from fish, it can sometimes be difficult for children to eat. Other sources of Omega-3 that kids could try include walnuts, chia seeds, or a supplement.

Johnson says some other basic nutrients that help kids to focus include potassium, which they can get in oranges and bananas.

STAY ACTIVE

While most parents know keeping their kids active is important, it can be hard to know how much exercise they should be getting everyday.

Johnson says children and teenagers should be getting 60 minutes of physical activity per day.

“Obesity rates for kids in Canada have nearly tripled in the past 30 years, so we just need to make sure that we’re encouraging these healthy activities,” she says. “Maybe it’s doing something together as a family, making sure they’re activities that everyone can do and enjoy. Maybe try and plan like one or two family activities a week.”

Her tips for staying active include:

Turning off the TV to make time for exercise

Use pedometers

Activity jar -- make a list as a family of activities you would like to do together and pick out an activity from the activity jar and do it when you have free time

Activity bin -- fill a bin with balls, a hula hoop, a kite, a Frisbee, skipping ropes, fishing nets, sidewalk chalk, and bubbles

KEEP A ROUTINE DURING THE DAY AND NIGHT

Johnson says children do best when routines are regular, predictable and consistent.

She suggests being as consistent when possible when it comes to meals and snack time, nighttime routines, sleep time and daily activities.

She adds that routines help kids feel comforted.

“That’s why, even the days leading up to going back to school, parents will start to incorporate the bedtime routine, because it’s going to help the kids be more positive. Help to improve their socials skills, because they’re not going to be cranky, they’re going to be in a better mood,” Johnson says. “And help them with being able to transition back from summertime into school time.”