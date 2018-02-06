

A controversial hearing to determine whether a resident at the East Coast Forensic Hospital should have more freedom has been postponed for a couple of weeks.

Codey Reginald Hennigar, 32, was arrested in January 2015 after the bodies of his 54-year-old mother, Mildred Ann Ward, and her parents, Clifford and Ida Ward, were found following a fire inside a home in Wyses Corner, N.S.

Hennigar was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, but was found not criminally responsible due to schizophrenia.

Hennigar is seeking unescorted passes from the hospital, something the family has vigorously argued against.

Family members were told last week they would have to participate in Tuesday's hearing via video link because of security concerns raised by the Criminal Code Review Board.

The Crown was later granted a postponement to allow time to find another venue.

Chandler Hennigar, Codey’s brother and the son of Mildred Ann Ward, says the process hasn’t provided enough assistance to his family.

"I don't feel like we should have to come back and do this again and again,” says Chandler Hennigar says. “It seems like the system is set up to be in more favour of him and his rehabilitation, and more so not helping the victims with their rehabilitation.”

Chandler Hennigar says he and the family continue to return to court for his brother’s safety and well-being.

"He's my brother and I love him, but I honestly believe that when it's that dangerous of a case that they should just keep him in there indefinitely. Consider him as ‘criminally insane,'” says Hennigar.

Peter Lederman, chair of the Nova Scotia Criminal Review Board, tells CTV News he’ll try to arrange the next hearing in a courtroom with sheriffs available.

The date has been tentatively set for Feb. 27.

