'Heart of Invictus': Halifax man featured in new Netflix series

Darrell Ling (#18) is pictured competing in a wheelchair basketball game during the Invictus Games: The Hague in April 2022. (Courtesy: Netflix) Darrell Ling (#18) is pictured competing in a wheelchair basketball game during the Invictus Games: The Hague in April 2022. (Courtesy: Netflix)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News