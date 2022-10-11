Heartbreak and hope as 177 Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks arrive in Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

A family separated for four agonizing months was reunited Tuesday in Newfoundland after a plane chartered by the provincial government arrived in St. John's carrying 177 Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks.

Sergii Plakhtii had tears in his eyes as he stood up from hugging his young son, Makar, and turned to embrace his wife, Yuliia. After throwing his arms around her, he handed her the bouquet of red roses he'd been clutching in anticipation of their arrival.

Makar ran straight into his father's arms as soon he cleared the door.

"It's the best feeling to be together," Sergii's 15-year-old daughter Karina Plakhtii told reporters after the family had hugged, kissed and cried. "The best feeling!"

The plane that landed Tuesday at St. John's International Airport was the third such airlift to be arranged by the Newfoundland and Labrador government. The province has been working hard to bring Ukrainians fleeing the war to resettle in Canada's easternmost province. It even set up a satellite office in Warsaw, Poland, in March to help Ukrainians relocate.

Sergii Plakhtii arrived on the second government plane, which landed on June 14. Yuliia, Makar and Karina Plakhtii arrived Tuesday.

The three planes have brought about 520 Ukrainians to Newfoundland and Labrador. Provincial Immigration Minister Gerry Byrne told reporters Tuesday that even more have come on their own. In total, he said the province has welcomed over 800 Ukrainians since the Russian invasion began in February.

Some who arrived Tuesday became visibly emotional as they described the heartbreak of leaving their homes behind, particularly after a weekend of lethal attacks launched by Russian forces on cities across Ukraine.

Yuri Huriev said life in his hometown of Kharkiv became impossible, and his family had no choice but to leave. Kharkiv, he said, "has been hit by the war the whole time."

"It's definitely a stressful time for us," he said. "I can tell how hard it's been for people in Ukraine."

Huriev said he's grateful to have a new start with his wife and his four-year-old daughter in Newfoundland.

Maruf Mahmudov also arrived on June 14. Since then, he's been working with the provincial Immigration Department, helping others from Ukraine escape the Russian-led violence.

"It's hard," he said about watching the weekend's attacks. "My heart is breaking. I'm trying not to think about it, but I'm thinking, what could happen to my girls and my wife if we were stuck there?"

"Thank you Newfoundland and Labrador, for the second chance," Mahmudov added. "Thank you for the second life."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2022.