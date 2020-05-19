HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia woman’s first tweet has gone viral for all the right reasons.

“All of a sudden I hear the kids screaming and yelling, ‘bubble, bubble!’ and I was like ‘what is going on?’,” recalls Sonja Müller-Simpson of Three Mile Plains, N.S.

Müller-Simpson’s children, Reid and Norah, were reacting to Friday’s news that the Nova Scotia government was allowing bubble households.

The "bubble" allows for two households to come together without physical distancing.

The family says they didn’t think twice about choosing Reid and Norah’s grandmother Linda, and immediately went to her home in Windsor, N.S., to surprise her with the news.

“I was in total shock,” recalls Linda Simpson. “I really didn’t know what to think in that moment, but I can tell you one thing. I was the happiest grandmother ever, it was the best day of my life.”

Müller-Simpson recorded the touching moment when her mother Linda was allowed to hug her grandchildren for the first time in more than two months.

“I knew we would be emotional. She hasn’t been physically able to touch the kids since March 1," says Müller-Simpson.

The heartwarming video has already garnered more than 250,000 views across Twitter and Facebook.

“It felt great and I’m very thankful,” says Norah Simpson.

“It helped so much with me catching up with her,” adds Reid Simpson.

Müller-Simpson returned to Twitter Monday to post a message to all Nova Scotians who have enjoyed the family’s touching reunion.

"We are at a loss for words of how much and how far this has spread! From our family to yours #NovaScotiaStrong," she posted on Monday.