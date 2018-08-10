

CTV Atlantic





The extreme heat and humidity the Maritimes has been experiencing this summer has claimed a life.

Coroner services in New Brunswick have confirmed an elderly person, who had other chronic health conditions, passed away due to heat exposure, said Alexandra Davis, a spokeswoman for New Brunswick’s Justice and Public Safety Department.

“No other death directly related to environmental heat exposure has been reported to Coroner Services over the last five years,” Davis wrote in an e-mail.

No other information about the person was provided because of privacy concerns.