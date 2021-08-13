HALIFAX -- At the Abenaki Aquatic Club, being on the water isn't the same as being in it when the temperature reaches dangerous levels.

"We normally come off the water," says head paddling coach Maddy Hamilton.

Staff at the Dartmouth club are quick to find ways to keep paddlers comfortable and safe.

"We will do water activities like swimming, swimming relay races, water balloon fights, we'll go into the shade and take some water breaks and make sure everybody is cool,” Hamilton says.

Heat warnings have been issued for all of the Maritimes into Saturday, creating dangerous conditions for people with lung health concerns.

"If you don’t have an asthma response plan put together between yourself and your doctor, it’s really important to do that so you know how to react when your symptoms get worse," says Melanie Langille, president of the New Brunswick Lung Association.

With some crops ready for harvest, those who work in open fields can be facing temperatures much hotter than those who live in areas where there can be a cool breeze.

David Newcombe is the president of Farm Safety Nova Scotia

"If you were just out in the open can you get the full sunlight beating down on you, especially ending up and down and moving a lot. It feels very hot."

For those without air conditioning in their homes, there's no quick fix. Units have been in high demand since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Right now we are roughly two weeks out," says sales manager Peter Leask.

"So if they say today we want to go ahead and quote we will book a date about two weeks out, we’re not usually longer than that."

Not in time for these heat warnings, but maybe the next one.