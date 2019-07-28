

Sunday marked the second day of a Maritime heat wave that is expected to last up to five days, with all three Maritime provinces under heat warnings. Those advisories are all too common in some parts of the Maritimes this summer.

Fredericton fire fighters battled a house fire, and the heat. Working outside not easy when feel-like temperatures are creeping into the mid to high thirties.

Heat that is expected to linger until the middle of this week, with New Brunswick Health Department already putting out level one heat alerts for Monday and Tuesday.

The level one heat warnings ask that vulnerable populations, like those with a respiratory illness take special precautions including staying in the shade, drinking lots of water, and perhaps even staying inside and waiting out the warm weather.

“The reason why those heat warnings are out is mostly because we’re expecting to see rising humidity levels into the start of this week,” says CTV Atlantic chief meteorologist Kalin Mitchell. “It’s been hot this weekend, but we haven’t had too uncomfortable levels of humidity quite yet. Those humidity levels will be picking up as we get into Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”

So far in July, heat alerts have been issued for nine days in New Brunswick. That number will reach double digits by the end of this week. In Nova Scotia, the province has seen six days of heat alerts this month.

Just like the winter, some people love the heat.

“I enjoy the heat!,” says Fredericton resident Gladys Brennan. “In January we’ll be complaining about the cold and wishing for this heat to be back.”

While others are not a fan.

“Not really, I can handle the heat, but I like it cooler,” says another Fredericton resident.

Events around the Maritimes this weekend had to take precautions.

Organizers with the Highland Games in Fredericton had extra water on hand and first aid on notice.

“When you’re wearing about 20 pounds of wool on a day when it’s over 30 degrees, you try your best to stay in the shade and keep cool, but I don’t think there’s a whole lot you can really do in these uniforms. But we’re kind of used to it,” says Chris Gallant of the N.B. Highland Games Festival.

Burns bans are in place across all three provinces until at least Monday morning.

There are currently three fires burning in forested areas of New Brunswick, although none are considered out of control at this time.

And if you were hoping for relief from the heat when the sun goes down, you may not be too happy with this week’s forecast.

“The night times aren’t going to be cooling off much as we make our way through the fisrt part of this week, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” explains Kalin Mitchell. “The reason for that is the amount of moisture in the air, we’re looking at overnight low temperatures that aren’t going to be much cooler than say, mid-to-high teens.”

Officials continue to ask Maritimers to check on your neighbours in weather like this, to make sure everyone enjoys it in a safe way.

