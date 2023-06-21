Heat warnings for northern New Brunswick; Venus and Mars in summer night sky

Hot summer days are ahead for the Maritimes and are expected to continue into the start of the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for parts of northern New Brunswick. High temperatures of 30C to 32C are forecast through Saturday with warmer nights not providing much relief.

The weather agency notes “heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

Sunny again Thursday with even hotter temperatures. A heat warning issued for parts of northern New Brunswick.

Make sure to take breaks to cool and stay hydrated. Check on those who may be more vulnerable in the heat. Never leave people or pets inside a parked car for any duration in hot weather.

Temperatures will cool for the region over the weekend as rounds of showers arrive. The showers are expected to be most widespread Saturday night and Sunday. There is a risk of thunderstorms also.

Along with sunny and hot days, we have some clear nights as well. There will be great conditions for star and planet viewing in the Maritimes Wednesday and Thursday night.

Helping with viewing will be a waxing crescent moon that is only 10 per cent illuminated Wednesday night and 17 per cent Thursday. That means it won’t be overly bright making it easier to spot other objects.

Speaking of the moon, two planets are viewable near it. Look to the western horizon after sunset and you should be able to spot Venus easily. The planet will be directly to the left of the moon. Just to the left of Venus, fainter but still visible, is the planet Mars. The trio of objects will set in the northwest just before midnight.

Early riser? Look for the planet Saturn above the southern horizon and the planet Jupiter above the eastern horizon just before sunrise. Sunrise for the Maritimes this time of the year is generally between 5:05 and 5:35 a.m, closer to 5:05 a.m. in eastern areas and closer to 5:35 .a.m. in western areas.

Some bright planets to look for both after sunset and before sunrise the next couple of days.