Heavy police presence at Moncton home

Police in Moncton are still at the scene of a home on Lutz Street near the downtown area.

Several RCMP vehicles arrived before 8:00 a.m. and police tape was wrapped around the two-storey building and the adjacent lane.

The tape blocking off Woodman Lane which leads to the former Moncton Curling Association has since been taken down, but it remains around the building.

Just before 2 p.m. two members arrived with what appeared to be metal detectors and searched the lot next to the home.

A plainclothes RCMP officer is also present.

CTV News is still waiting to hear from the New Brunswick RCMP about details of the investigation.

More to come...

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.