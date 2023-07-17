Heavy rain hits New Brunswick over weekend, shifts eastward Monday

Rain totals of 50 to nearly 100 millimetres were reported across several communities in New Brunswick this past weekend as the province contended with downpours. In some cases, the amounts approached the climate average for total rain for the month of July. Instances of flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions were reported in some of the heaviest downpours.

The heavy rain was a result of very moisture-laden air moving up from the south and a slow moving front coming over the St. Lawrence River Valley in Quebec. The front providing enough lift to get our very humid air rising and feeding into the rain moving through.

Heavy rain fell over large areas of New Brunswick this past weekend into early Monday morning.

What is left of the band of rain is moving across P.E.I. and parts of northern and western Nova Scotia Monday afternoon. There remains a risk of some downpours within the rain. The highest chance of rain or showers overnight will shift to the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia

It is a muggy week ahead for the Maritimes.

Dew point temperatures (a measure of moisture in the air) looks to remain mostly in the high teens and low-twenties, which is a level many find uncomfortable. Humidex values made it feel well into the 30s for most of the Maritimes Monday afternoon. Similar humidex values are expected on Tuesday.

A southerly wind is drawing up very humid air from the subtropical Atlantic into the Maritimes this week.

A round of rain is forecast for Nova Scotia and P.E.I. on Wednesday, with showers for New Brunswick. There is a risk of downpours and thunderstorms along with the rain and showers.

A break looks likely for Thursday with most of the region seeing a fair weather mix of sun and cloud. After that, cloudier and showery weather with a higher level of humidity returns Friday into Saturday.

