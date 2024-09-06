Heavy rainfall expected for most of the Maritimes Saturday, with highest amounts in western N.S.

Rainfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued for several areas across the Maritimes this weekend.

Nova Scotia

Western Nova Scotia, including Halifax, is at risk for the heaviest rain.

That area is currently under a rainfall warning, calling for totals that could reach 40 to 100 mm.

Environment Canada says the rain is expected to start Friday evening, into Saturday afternoon. The agency says the majority of the rain is expected to fall over a 12-hour period, with rainfall rates near 25 mm per hour possible over some locations.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” reads the warning.

The warning also says, in addition to rain, gusty winds may cause tree branches to break on Saturday.

The rest of Nova Scotia is under a special weather statement, which is calling for 30 to 50 mm of rain, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

Rainfall in central and eastern Nova Scotia is expected to start Saturday morning through to Saturday night.

Prince Edward Island

All of Prince Edward Island can expect heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The island is under a special weather statement that’s calling for 30 mm of rain, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

Rainfall is expected to start Saturday morning through Saturday night, according to Environment Canada’s website.

Gusty winds can also be expected Saturday, which could lead to scattered power outages and transportation delays.

New Brunswick

Southern and eastern parts of New Brunswick are under a special weather statement, advising of significant rainfall.

Environment Canada says 30 mm of rain can be expected, with higher amounts possible in some areas. The agency says rainfall is forecast to start Saturday morning and continue through to Saturday night.

“An area of low pressure containing tropical moisture may bring significant rainfall to the province this weekend. There remains some uncertainty as to where the heaviest rain will occur,” reads the agency’s statement.

“In addition to the rain, gusty winds Saturday could lead to scattered utility outages and transportation delays.”