Heavy rainfall reports show extent of Erin's deluge
Rain totals as provided by station and volunteer reports of rain totals for Thursday and Friday.
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 2:22PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, August 30, 2019 2:35PM ADT
Heavy rain and torrential downpours fuelled by the remnants of tropical depression Erin brought record-setting rainfall to parts of the Maritimes on Thursday and Friday. Environment Canada has provided a list of some of the highest totals in the area in a storm summary statement for the event.
Rainfall totals (in millimetres)
|Parrsboro
|162
|Port Maitland
|155
|Scots Bay
|152
|Greenwood
|127
|Nappan
|121
|Kentville
|115
|Baccaro Point
|99
|Yarmouth
|79
|Summerside
|67
|Fredericton
|56
|Mechanic Settlement
|54
|Halifax airport
|53
|New Ross
|53
|Moncton
|50
|Halifax Windsor Park
|48
When combined with volunteer rainfall reports from the network at Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, & Snow, a clearer picture of just where the heaviest rain fell in the Maritimes materializes.
That area extends from the southwestern corner of Nova Scotia, along the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick, then through northern Nova Scotia and into western Prince Edward Island. It is important to note that even outside that area some rainfall reports are in excess of 50, 60, and even 70 mm.
So far the highest total amounts is the 162 mm at Parrsboro, N.S. Not only is that likely a daily rainfall record for Parrsboro, but is nearly twice the climatological normal amount of rain for August for the area.