Heavy rain and torrential downpours fuelled by the remnants of tropical depression Erin brought record-setting rainfall to parts of the Maritimes on Thursday and Friday. Environment Canada has provided a list of some of the highest totals in the area in a storm summary statement for the event.

Rainfall totals (in millimetres)

Parrsboro 162 Port Maitland 155 Scots Bay 152 Greenwood 127 Nappan 121 Kentville 115 Baccaro Point 99 Yarmouth 79 Summerside 67 Fredericton 56 Mechanic Settlement 54 Halifax airport 53 New Ross 53 Moncton 50 Halifax Windsor Park 48

When combined with volunteer rainfall reports from the network at Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, & Snow, a clearer picture of just where the heaviest rain fell in the Maritimes materializes.

That area extends from the southwestern corner of Nova Scotia, along the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick, then through northern Nova Scotia and into western Prince Edward Island. It is important to note that even outside that area some rainfall reports are in excess of 50, 60, and even 70 mm.

So far the highest total amounts is the 162 mm at Parrsboro, N.S. Not only is that likely a daily rainfall record for Parrsboro, but is nearly twice the climatological normal amount of rain for August for the area.