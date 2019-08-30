Heavy rain and torrential downpours fuelled by the remnants of tropical depression Erin brought record-setting rainfall to parts of the Maritimes on Thursday and Friday. Environment Canada has provided a list of some of the highest totals in the area in a storm summary statement for the event.

Rainfall totals (in millimetres)

 
Parrsboro 162
Port Maitland 155
Scots Bay 152
Greenwood 127
Nappan 121
Kentville 115
Baccaro Point   99
Yarmouth   79
Summerside   67
Fredericton   56
Mechanic Settlement   54
Halifax airport   53
New Ross   53
Moncton   50
Halifax Windsor Park   48

When combined with volunteer rainfall reports from the network at Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, & Snow, a clearer picture of just where the heaviest rain fell in the Maritimes materializes.

That area extends from the southwestern corner of Nova Scotia, along the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick, then through northern Nova Scotia and into western Prince Edward Island. It is important to note that even outside that area some rainfall reports are in excess of 50, 60, and even 70 mm.

So far the highest total amounts is the 162 mm at Parrsboro, N.S. Not only is that likely a daily rainfall record for Parrsboro, but is nearly twice the climatological normal amount of rain for August for the area.