Heavy snow leads to slick roads, school closures in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick

Wintry weather has prompted school closures and made for a tricky commute in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Wednesday morning.

Heavy snow fell steadily in the Halifax area during the morning rush hour, resulting in slick roads and poor visibility. The conditions slowed traffic and a number of fender-benders were reported.

Several Halifax Transit buses were operating on snow plans Wednesday morning and motorists were being asked to drive for the conditions.

Steady snowfall in Halifax this morning. Traffic was moving slowly on Highway 111 during my morning commute. pic.twitter.com/0IKUPLR48R — Andrea Jerrett (@AJerrettCTV) March 2, 2022

Many schools are closed in Nova Scotia, but schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education remain open.

In New Brunswick, schools are closed in the Anglophone East School District. A number of schools are closed in the French South School District.

Environment Canada had issued special weather statements for most of Nova Scotia Wednesday morning, advising that much of province would see up to 10 centimetres of snow fall in a short period of time. Those statements have since ended.

In New Brunswick, similar special weather statements were in effect in southern New Brunswick, stretching from St. Stephen, N.B., to Moncton, N.B., which also saw heavy snow Wednesday morning. Those statements have ended.

In Cape Breton, Les Suetes Wind warnings are still in effect in Inverness County, which could see wind gusts of up to 90 km/h into the mid-afternoon.

There are no weather statements or warnings in effect on Prince Edward Island.



