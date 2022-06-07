Helicopter, fire crews to continue fighting wildfire outside Halifax
Fire crews will return Wednesday morning to keep fighting a wildfire near Meaghers Grant, N.S.
The fire broke out late Tuesday afternoon in the area of Lays Lake Road.
A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNR) says the fire is 2.5 to three hectares in size.
“Winds have been erratic creating smoke issues,” Steven Stewart wrote in an email to CTV News Tuesday evening.
He said 18 DNR staff, one helicopter and 15 firefighters from Halifax were on-site. They were working until dusk.
There are no homes at risk, he said.
