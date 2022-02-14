Help Wanted: exploring the fragile state of the economy
With protests, the pandemic and inflation, there’s been a lot of talk about the fragile state of the economy, but this could be the best time in a long time to look for a job.
“The latest survey from January of this year says nine of 10 restaurants are experiencing either a significant or moderate labour shortage,” says Restaurants Canada Atlantic Vice President Luc Erjavec.
These types of jobs used to be difficult to find, but the pandemic and a slowdown in immigration has changed the labour landscape.
“There’s opportunities for them to try other stuff and with the restrictions, the restaurant business has been slow so the hours have been cut and they’ve had to go look for other spots and they just haven’t come back,” says restaurant owner Adam McCullough.
Starting Feb. 14, Nova Scotia is beginning to ease restrictions, moving forward, many are expecting a banner summer, but the demand for staff might outpace the supply.
“This makes operators nervous because every industry is experiencing labour shortage so we’re trying to figure out how we’re going to manage,” says Erjavec.
If they can't, some areas of the hospitality industry might have to operate with self-imposed restrictions.
“We are already hearing from hotels, that they aren’t able to get the staff they need, what that will probably mean is that, as we head to the summer, they won’t be able to open 100 per cent,” says Halifax Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Patrick Sullivan.
This means the competition for workers could get creative and lucrative, because of labour shortages across the board.
“In the restaurant category we’re starting to see higher wages, we're starting to see benefits, paid vacations. Some of those things, sadly, were not available to many people in the restaurant category in the past,” Sullivan adds.
