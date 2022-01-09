Helping the homeless: Halifax Search and Rescue volunteers take on new role

Halifax Search and Rescue has recently taken on a new role - on nights when the mercury dips or a storm hits, the city has tasked volunteers with checking-on people living on the streets.

This weekend marked the seventh time volunteers were out.

While canvassing the woods of a Halifax-area park around midnight on Saturday, volunteers find what they’re looking for — two tents.

The tents are cut, collapsed and empty. But for someone, this had been home.

A blanket of snow covers a shopping cart, shoes and a few empty pop bottles. Paul Service and Crystal Yeo take note that the site appears abandoned.

“We can flag that they’ve moved on from here. So where we don’t know but we know they’re not in this location,” Service said.

Armed with a list of locations, volunteers criss-cross the city to check on Halifax’s homeless; parks, alleys, wherever people have been living.

Paul Service said Erica Fleck - Halifax Fire’s former assistant chief of emergency management who is now tasked with leading the emergency response to homelessness - wanted to get search and rescue involved for about three years.

“We’re really at the neighbours helping neighbours level. We’re at the level where you know what we can just go out and we can check these sites for the municipality,” Service said.

“And hopefully we can connect someone with a warmer place for a storm or get them out of the environment for the storm.”

The team can offer people a lift to a shelter, a blanket or whatever is needed.

Service believes the unique initiative may be the first of its kind for search and rescue teams in the country.

“This is definitely a non-traditional role for search and rescue in Canada,” said Service. “We’re not really aware of any other teams across the country that are doing this. There may be and we just haven’t heard about them”

At night, the darkness makes the tents tough to see. Snow also helps them blend in.

Service doesn’t pretend to have all the answers but he’s learning he can help.

“We’re able to recognize what hypothermia looks like. We’re trained for it. We deal with it on searches,” he said.

“If somebody’s really cold like on this truck we have tonight, there’s medical packs for hypothermia kits with blankets and warmers and that type of thing.”

MODULAR UNITS DELAYED

As of Jan. 4, the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia said 468 individuals are experiencing homelessness in Halifax

A city effort to build modular units to house them has been delayed and is over-budget.

A report going to HRM council this week shows the municipality wants to spend another $1.2 million dollars to install the units destined for Dartmouth and Halifax.

The report also notes that the Dartmouth units, which are located on Church Street, may be ready within days, while the units destined for Cogswell Street in Halifax won’t be ready until Mid-March.

Drew Moore, with P.A.D.S. Community Network, said there’s a lack of political will from all levels of government, noting that other organizations such as Halifax Mutual Aid and the Archdiocese of Yarmouth-Halifax have managed to build dozens of crisis shelters already.

“No matter what the municipal government is saying that they’re doing or saying what they’re going to do, until people are actually being housed it doesn’t matter,” said Moore.

Councillor Tony Mancini disagrees with that assessment. He points out HRM has already spent more than $3 million on the modular units, and is now being asked to spend $1.2 million more.

“When I hear we don’t have the political will? I just don’t get it. We’re creating more resources. We’re hiring more people. It hasn’t been our mandate so we’re trying to catch up. We’re trying to work with other groups,” he said.

“I look at the province in all this. Where’s the province?” Mancini questions.