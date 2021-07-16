DIEPPE, N.B. -- When visitors step inside the Amiro Dairy Bar in Dieppe, N.B., they've got a difficult, yet delicious, decision to make.

With hundreds of frozen treats to choose from, owner Jennifer Godin suggests people take their time in her sweet shop.

"We have soft ice cream, hard ice cream, many flavours. We have sundaes, different types of sundaes, we have flurries, many different types of flurries, we have churros, Belgium waffle dips, ice cream dips that are very popular," says Godin.

On top of ordering a sweet treat, customers can also get the scoop on the shop's history. Godin and her husband bought the building in 2017, but the structure has been around for a lot longer than that.

"The joists that are up there are actually trees, and from the study of those trees they concluded from all the rings, that the trees were cut in 1827, so making it that the house was most likely built in 1828," says Godin, reaching towards well-aged support beams in the ceiling.

If you do the math, that's nearly 200 years old; 193 years to be exact. The building has been standing strong on Amirault Street for just shy of two centuries.

In the last few months, Godin has had the history of the Dairy Bar printed onto plaques that are now proudly hung on the wall inside the shop.

She says the home was originally owned by a well-known Acadian family from the area until the late eighties.

"One of the original owners, the son, Eustache Bourque, was a postmaster, a justice of the peace, a notary; he was a master of many different things and was very involved in the community," says Godin.

Catherine Cormier and Mylene Bellefleur have worked at the Dairy Bar for the last two and three summers, respectively. The teens, who just graduated high school, say the summer job makes for a pretty sweet gig.

"It's not something you get to experience like every day, so it's pretty amazing," says Bellefleur.

Long before the Dairy Bar started serving up delicious desserts, the converted home held many other titles. Godin says the building was once a post office, a general store, and most recently, a restaurant.

"It had seen quite a bit of transformation. I'm sure if the walls could talk, they would have a lot of stories to tell," says Godin with a smile.