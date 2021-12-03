Hero of The Game CONTESTOFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

(the “Rules”)

1. The Hero of The Game contest (the “Contest”) starts at 5:00 p.m. Atlantic Time (AT) on December 6, 2021 and closes at 5:00 p.m. AT on January 6, 2022 (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

2. The Contest sponsors are CTV Atlantic, a division of Bell Media Inc., and Halifax Thunderbirds (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsors”).

3. ELIGIBILITY. To enter and nominate a Nominee (defined below) to the Contest, you (each, a “Nominator”) must be a legal resident of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia or Prince Edward Island, Canada, and have reached the age of majority in your province of residence at the time of entry. A “Nominee” for the purposes of this Contest is defined as an individual who is a legal resident of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia or Prince Edward Island, Canada, and is thirteen (13) years of age or older. For greater certainty, the Nominee must be residing in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia or Prince Edward Island throughout the Contest Period and at the time of Prize fulfillment, failing which the Nominee will be disqualified. Subject to the Nominee’s age requirement provided above, Nominees who are under the age of majority are eligible to be nominated, participate in the Contest and redeem a Prize provided that the parent or legal guardian of the Nominee accepts the Prize and the terms and conditions hereof for and on behalf of such Nominee. Employees of Bell Media Inc., its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, promotional and advertising agencies or of any other entity involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfillment of the Contest, as well as the parents, siblings and children of any such employees and any person domiciled with such employees, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.

4. TO ENTER the Contest, simply visit the website located at ctvatlantic.ca, click on the Contest page, and complete and submit your entry by following the instructions found on the Contest page during the Contest Period (each, an “Entry”). All Entries must include: (i) the Nominator’s first and last name, ten-digit day and evening telephone number and email address; the Nominee’s first and last name, age range, and a brief explanation (each, a “Story”), maximum 500 words in length, that describes the reason why the Nominee stands out as a hero in their community, based on the Nominee’s excellence (each, a “Submission”). In order to be eligible, the Story must comply with the Submission Guidelines, as described in Section 9 below. The following is a non exhaustive list of the areas in which the Nominee may excel: academic performance, sports, social involvement, performing arts, or any other community participation. Limit of one (1) Entry per Nominee per Nominator during the Contest Period. For clarity, a Nominator may nominate more than one (1) person throughout the Contest Period; however, a Nominator may not nominate the same Nominee more than once throughout the Contest Period. Different Nominators can nominate the same Nominee. That is, a nominated individual can have multiple entries, but not from the same Nominator. If it is discovered by the Contest Sponsors, using any evidence or other information made available to or otherwise discovered by the Contest Sponsors, that any entrant has attempted to (i) exceed the foregoing limit on entries and/or (ii) use multiple names, identities, email addresses and/or any automated, macro, script, robotic or other system(s) or program(s) to enter or otherwise participate in or to disrupt this Contest, he/she may be disqualified from the Contest in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor. An Entry may be rejected if (in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor) the Entry is not fully completed with all required information and submitted and received in accordance with these Rules during the Contest Period. The Contest Sponsors are not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, delayed, incomplete or incompatible entries (all of which are void). All Entries are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Contest will be the Contest server machine(s). The Contest Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any Entry if they discover that any information provided is either false or fraudulent (as determined by the Contest Sponsors in their sole and absolute discretion). The Contest Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to reject any Entry of any individual that the Contest Sponsors deem not to be in keeping with the policies, goals and/or guiding principles of the Contest, or that the Contest Sponsors learn have been previously published, entered into any other contest, and/or won any other prize/award. In the event of a dispute, Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The Contest Sponsors reserve the right at any time, in their sole and absolute discretion, to require proof, in form and substance satisfactory to the Contest Sponsors within the timeframe specified by the Contest Sponsors that: (i) confirms that the Nominator and Nominee meet all of the applicable eligibility requirements specified in these Rules; (ii) the Nominator has all necessary permissions and authorizations as required pursuant to these Rules, including permission from all persons mentioned in the Submission and the Nominee’s parent or legal guardian where such person is a minor; and/or (iii) is required for any other reason that the Contest Sponsors deem necessary, in their sole and absolute discretion for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with these Rules, or for any other reason. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Contest Sponsors within the timeline specified may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsors.

5. PRIZE. There is one (1) prize available to be won (the “Prize”), to be awarded to the winning Nominee, consisting of: four (4) lower bowl tickets to a Halifax Thunderbirds home game on January 22, 2022; one (1) Halifax Thunderbirds jersey; one (1) nights’ accommodation for the Nominee and three (3) guests (at least one guest must be nineteen (19) years old or older) on January 22, 2022 at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel (based on one (1) room, quadruple occupancy) as chosen by the Contest Sponsors at their sole discretion; and a $100 gift card for dinner at Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel. Tickets for the game and the gift card are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable issuing company. In the event that a winning Nominee is under the age of majority, he or she must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian, or an alternate adult with the consent of their parent or legal guardian, at all times while participating in all components of the Prize. The winning Nominee and their guests are solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein, including, without limitation, as applicable, any transportation, taxes, fuel/currency surcharges, meals and beverages, room service, gratuities, merchandise, telephone calls, insurance, any required travel documentation, all personal expenses of any kind or nature, and any overnight layover. Accommodation is subject to availability and change without notice or compensation. The winning Nominee and his/her guests are also solely responsible for all costs incurred to and from their departure point to the Game venue and Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel. The winning Nominee and/or his/her guests may be required to provide a credit card at the time of hotel check-in for security deposit/incidentals. It is the sole responsibility of the winning Nominee and his/her guests to obtain all necessary travel documentation and to comply with any requirements, as applicable. The winning Nominee and his/her guests must be able to participate in all components of the Prize at the times and dates as determined by the Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion and authority, failing which the Prize will be forfeited. Approximate retail value of the Prize is six hundred and sixty-eight dollars ($668.00) CAD. The Prize may not be used towards any type of reward point accumulation program. NOTE: In the event that COVID restrictions prohibit the use of the Prize on January 22, 2022, Contest Sponsors reserve the right to extend the deadline for fullfillment of the Prize. Prize winner and guest must comply with all applicable, relevant government issued notices, guidelines and policies, namely, all COVID-19 related notices, guidelines, and policies. Before being able to participate in the Prize, each travelling companion, or if under the age of majority, the travelling companion’s parent or legal guardian, will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, they have read and understood these Rules, grant all consents required, agree to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsors and/or similar matters, authorize the Contest Sponsors to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use their name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the travelling companion, beyond their participation in the Prize, accept the Prize as offered and release the Contest Sponsors from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the travelling companion’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize.

6. Prize must be accepted as awarded. The Prize may not be sold, transferred and is not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein. Prize winner acknowledges that upon awarding of the Prize, all obligations typically borne by the provider of services or goods become that provider’s responsibility.

7. WINNER SELECTION. On January 7, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. AT (a “Judging Date”), a panel of judges appointed by the Contest Sponsors (the “Judges”) will review all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. The Judges will assign a score to each Entry on the basis of the following equally-weighted criteria: (i) the compelling nature of the community involvement; (ii) the originality of the Story; and (iii) the level of commitment of the Nominee. The Nominee mentioned in the Entry that receives the top highest score on the Judging Date will be deemed a potential winning Nominee. In the case of a tie, the Nominee mentioned in the Entry, from among all such Entries that are tied, that scored higher on criteria (iii), i.e. the level of commitment of the Nominee, will be deemed to have obtained the highest score and be deemed a potential winning Nominee, and the Contest Sponsors shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The odds for any Nominee of winning the Prize will depend on the total number and caliber of the eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. Judging is scheduled to be completed by January 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. AT. Decisions of the Judges are final and binding. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact the Nominator as well as the potential winning Nominee to notify potential potential winning Nominee that he or she may have won the Prize the by telephone within two (2) business days after the Judging Date. In the event that the Nominator and correspondong Nominee cannot be contacted within two (2) business days after the Judging Date, they will be disqualified and an alternate potential Entry may be selected at the Contest Sponsors’ sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.

8. Before being awarded the Prize, Nominator and corresponding winning Nominee or their parent or legal guardian, where applicable, must sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors a declaration and release prepared by the Contest Sponsors, which, among other things: (i) confirms compliance with these Rules; (ii) agrees to release the Contest Sponsors, their parent, subsidiary, related, associated and affiliated companies, divisions, retailers, employees, agents, prize sponsors, partners, licensees, successors and assigns, their respective promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, and each of their respective shareholders, officers, directors, employees, independent contractors, agents, representatives, successors, licensees and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses arising from any liability in connection with this Contest and/or the Nominator and Nominee’s participation therein; (iii) agrees to the publication, reproduction and/or other use of their name, address, voice, statements about the Contest, any details regarding their photograph or other likeness without further notice or compensation, in any publicity or advertisement carried out by or on behalf of the Contest Sponsors in any manner whatsoever, including print, broadcast or the internet. If the Nominator and potential winning Nominee, or his/her parent or legal guardian, where applicable: (a) fail to return the properly executed Contest documents within the specified time; and/or (b) the Nominee cannot be a declared winner in accordance with these Rules for any reason; then they will be disqualified (and will forfeit all rights to the Prize), and the Contest Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to select the Nominee mentioned in the Entry that received the next highest score during the winner’s selection to be an eligible winner (in which case the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such new eligible winner), and the Released Parties shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to the selection and notification of a potential winner shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until a qualified winner has been duly selected, but in any event, no later than January 13, 2022.

9. SUBMISSION GUIDELINES: Each Story must be original and not include any third party’s proprietary content, including trademarks or copyrighted content. The Contest Sponsors, in their sole and absolute discretion, may disqualify any Nominator (and his/her Entry) who uses third party proprietary content. The Contest Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to request proof in a satisfactory form that a Nominator has all necessary rights in and to their Story in order to ensure that the Story complies with these Rules, or for any other reason. Any Story that involves a third party that does not consent to be part of the Story will also be disqualified. Stories must not, in the sole and unfettered discretion of the Contest Sponsors, contain any illegal, defamatory, disparaging, discriminatory, libelous or in any way obscene content. The Story remains the property of the Nominator; however, by entering this Contest, each Nominator: (i) represents and warrants that their Story is his/her original work and does not infringe on any third party’s copyright, trademark, privacy or other rights; (ii) represents and warrants that he/she has all necessary rights from any third party that is mentioned in his/her Story, including those from the parent or legal guardian where a third party (including the Nominee) is under the age of majority; (iii) grants the Contest Sponsors an unlimited, royalty free, irrevocable, right and license to use, reproduce and otherwise exploit, in any form of media now known or hereinafter developed (including, without limitation, broadcasting the Story in whole or in part on CTV Atlantic), all or any portion of their Story for any purpose whatsoever, including, but not limited to, promoting or advertising the Contest; (iv) waives all moral rights in his/her Story in favour of the Contest Sponsors; (v) agrees to release, indemnify, discharge and hold harmless the Released Parties from any claim or liability arising from or related to their Story. Contest Sponsors assume no responsibility for any claims against infringement of the right of privacy with respect to any Story.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Bell Media Inc. reserves the right to disqualify any Story (and the corresponding Entry) that violates the rights of a Nominee or any third party (as determined by Bell Media Inc. at its sole and absolute discretion) and/or that, defames, libels or slanders a Nominee or any other person. By entering the Contest, each Nominator agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any claims by a Nominee or any other third party relating to the content of the Nominator’s Story.

10. By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsors with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

11. All entries become property of Contest Sponsors who assume no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Contest will be the Contest server machine(s) and related-time keeping systems of the Contest Sponsors. Broadcast delays may occur, including depending on the means used to listen to the radio (e.g. analog radio vs. online streaming). Contest Sponsors will not be held liable in any way for such delays. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the name of the Prize winner (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsors do not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond their control, Contest Sponsors reserve their right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsors reserve their right in their sole discretion to disqualify any individual they find to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsors reserve their right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsors shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest website.

12. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsors for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsors will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsors should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 2885 Robie Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3K 5Z4.

13. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

14. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsors and/or their affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.