Higgs floats exporting natural gas from Saint John

FREDERICTON, N.B. -

New Brunswick's premier says a liquefied natural gas facility in Saint John could be modified to help reduce Europe's reliance on fossil fuels from Russia.

Blaine Higgs told reporters today in Nova Scotia that gas plant Saint John LNG, which is owned by Spanish firm Repsol, could be retrofitted to export gas in about three years.

Higgs says energy solutions are needed so that the global economy isn't held ransom by Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February.

He says the Saint John plant is already connected to a supply of gas from the United States, adding that his government is considering developing New Brunswick's shale gas industry, which he says could also feed the facility.

Saint John LNG spokesman Michael Blackier says Repsol is continuously exploring options to maximize the value of the terminal.

Blackier said today in a statement the company will look at any and all business possibilities, including the potential to add liquefaction capabilities to its Saint John facility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022.