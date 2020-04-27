HALIFAX -- With one of the lowest infection rates in Canada, and no new cases of COVID-19 in the last nine days, New Brunswick has taken the first steps easing pandemic restrictions.

The province has brought in a so-called "bubble approach" that allows two households to socialize together. Parks and golf courses have re-opened and hunting, fishing and outdoor religious services are permitted, as long as physical distancing guidelines are observed.

If all goes well, there will be a further easing of restrictions in two weeks, but some wonder if it's too soon.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says there was no internal opposition to the recent relaxing of pandemic guidelines. In fact, there was a lot of pressure being put on people in government to do what they did.

"People were getting restless and we needed to find a way to ease into it and a way that we thought we could manage," Higgs said. "We want people to be able to get out and enjoy the open spaces because we're blessed with a lot of open spaces. We're trying to use that to avoid the anxiety at home."

He realizes that it's not a return to normal – something that can't be done just yet – and so it does cause people to make some difficult decisions to avoid breaking the two-household bubble rule.

"If you have four siblings, you have to pick one, you can't see them all," Higgs said.

It also creates difficulties when there are two sets of grandparents who want to see the grandkids.

If you observe the rule, only one set of grandparents can see kids.

Higgs asked people who are upset by this to be patient, saying this was a first phase to ease back toward normal.

Higgs acknowledges that there is a risk.

Some people are taking advantage of it, he said, and Higgs specifically referenced those cases in his remarks during a news conference on Fredericton on Monday.