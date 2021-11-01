Higgs must 'get this job done' and negotiate with striking N.B. workers: Opposition

FREDERICTON -

Premier Blaine Higgs should be locked in a negotiating room with striking public sector workers, rather than locking them out, the leader of New Brunswick's official Opposition said Monday.

The government is intent on punishing employees, as opposed to trying to settle with them on adequate wages and benefits, Liberal Roger Melanson told reporters during an online news conference.

All schools in the province moved to online learning Monday after the government locked out union members such as custodians, bus drivers, school library assistants and administrative support workers.

"We are at an urgent situation," Melanson said. "This is not how you treat your own employees. (The province is) not trying to resolve the issues."

The strike by 22,000 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees began last week after the union and the government couldn't agree on wages. Before contract talks broke off last Tuesday night, the union was seeking a 12 per cent raise over four years, while the province offered an 8.5 per cent wage increase over five years.

Melanson said the two sides aren't too far apart and should have negotiated over the weekend.

"(The government) should work with them -- having good working conditions and adequate benefits and salaries so they can work to their full potential," Melanson said. "I am worried what the premier will do."

Higgs has said he was considering using the Emergency Measures Act to order strikers back to work or introducing back-to-work legislation after the fall session of the legislature begins Tuesday. Melanson said if the premier goes that route, there needs to be debate in the legislature. He said his preference, however, would be a negotiated settlement.

Traditionally, party leaders are invited to dinner with the lieutenant-governor the evening before the start of a legislative session. Melanson has said he won't attend, and he said Monday he didn't think the premier should go either.

"I don't feel comfortable at all going to a five-course dinner when people are locked out," the Opposition leader said. "People are on strike. Parents are going through turmoil. The premier needs to sit at the negotiating table and not a five-course dinner table and get this job done."

On Sunday, Education Minister Dominic Cardy said the government chose to move classes online as a way to offer stability to students and families. The union said the government's decision was heavy-handed.

Premier Higgs said over the weekend the strike by public sector workers had started to impact hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Campbellton -- cities located in regions of the province under heightened COVID-19 restrictions.

The strike forced the cancellation last weekend of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Fredericton as well as some COVID-19 screenings at hospitals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.