High and dry: Halifax snubbed from list of hosts for 2024-25 SailGP season

After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.

Organizers released the list of host sites for the 2024-25 season, and Canada is not included.

Fifty-thousand spectators viewed the Halifax race last June, with massive crowds showing up on Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts, as well as on the water.

"The event that Halifax put on was really second-to-none and I think, in my personal opinion, that it's the best Sail GP event we've ever had," said Jennifer Hall, Canada Sail GP team manager.

Leading the event list with the most destinations is the United States, which is scheduled to host three races in 2024-25 season. One in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.

SailGP fans showed up hours before races in Halifax on June 2, 2024. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)

Criticism online was swift and direct.

One angry commenter on social media said, "Stupid decision not to return to Halifax. Fast ticket sellout, large crowds and perfect viewing venue."

SailGP boats from the U.S. team are pictured in the Halifax Harbour on May 29, 2024. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)

Another commentor wrote. "Interesting that Canada didn't make it into the mix," while another replied, "A slap in the face to all Canadians."

Frank Denis, executive director of Sail Nova Scotia, said they were disappointed by the decision.

"We're going to work hard and we're going to engage the stakeholders," he said. "All the government stakeholders wanted back in for 2026."

"We have a saying in sailing, which is we can't change the wind, we can just adjust our sails and that is what we are doing," said Sarah Flanagan, president of Sail Nova Scotia.

SailGP says they hope to return to Canada in 2025-26.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.