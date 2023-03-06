High hopes for historic UN agreement to protect high seas

Environmentalists near and far are applauding a landmark United Nations treaty to establish protections on international waters for the first time.

“Personally, it just makes me really happy to see this going ahead,” says Claire Goodwin, a marine biodiversity research scientist at the Huntsman Marine Science Centre in St. Andrews, N.B. “It’s really exciting for marine conservation.”

The treaty aims to increase protections of the high seas – parts of the world’s oceans beyond any nation’s boundaries – from 1.2 per cent to 30 per cent. More funding is also part of the treaty.

“We really need these protected areas,” says Goodwin. “We think about 10 per cent of marine species are endangered and likely to become extinct. We need these areas, to protect them and conserve them.”

Discussions for a UN agreement began in 2004.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the ship has reached the shore,” said Singapore Ambassador Rena Lee on Saturday, confirming the deal to a standing ovation at UN Headquarters in New York.

Securing this UN agreement is as a critical component of the COP15 agreement, made in Montreal last December, to protect 30 per cent of land and marine areas by 2030.

“Getting an agreement between all the different parties to come up with this treaty is a really big achievement,” says Goodwin. “There were some countries that didn’t want fishing included in these marine protected areas and obviously that’s a big impact in marine communities, and it really should be included.”

“This is going to require quite a bit of research into working out where the protected areas should be and making sure they’re well connected, because species move around in the ocean. You want to make sure there’s good connectivity between these different areas, and working out what species and habitats we want to protect in the high seas.”

Goodwin says the treaty’s requirement for environmental impact assessments within protected areas will also be helpful.

“So things like deep sea mining and fishing, which are going on at the moment but maybe not fully regulated, there will be good impact assessments in the future to make sure these activities are sustainable and won’t adversely affect marine environments.”