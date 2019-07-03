

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick Department of Environment says high levels of nutrients, specifically nitrogen and phosphorus were found in Jones Lake in Moncton.

Dozens of fish turned up dead last month along the shoreline of the popular man-made lake.

Jones Lake is considered a secondary contact only area, meaning residents are not encouraged to swim in the water.

The lake has been closed to all recreational activities since June 18.

Samples were taken from the lake on June 17 after residents in the area noticed the dead fish washed up on shore.