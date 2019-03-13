

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Officials with Nova Scotia's Internal Services Department say they have been told there is a "high probability" that 600 files downloaded in a breach of its freedom-of-information web portal last year have been contained.

According to a report by the province's privacy commissioner released in January the documents were downloaded in a series of 11 breaches from internet addresses assigned to the Atlantic School of Theology (AST).

Internal Services deputy minister Jeff Conrad told the legislature's public accounts committee today that an investigation by AST confirmed that none of the files found on their equipment were private in nature.

Conrad says AST's investigation has concluded the laptop used to access the 600 files and the information that was on the laptop has now been destroyed.

He says the department is now discussing with the privacy commissioner and internal legal counsel what if any additional steps are needed to confirm that containment has taken place.

Associate deputy minister Sandra Cascadden says the department has carried out two sweeps of the internet and found that no documents were released.

The AST breach and another larger breach resulted in almost 7,000 records containing personal information being downloaded.