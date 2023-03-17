High-risk Nova Scotians can now get spring COVID-19 booster
Nova Scotians who are at a high risk of severe illness are now able to get another dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The province says it has accepted the recent recommendation by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) that those people should get a spring COVID-19 booster if their last dose was more than six months ago.
The province defines the group as:
- adults 80 years or older
- adults living in long-term care, nursing homes, senior congregate living settings or residential care facilities
- adults who meet criteria for being moderately to severely immunocompromised
The province also says other groups, especially those who haven't yet had COVID-19, can get a spring dose:
- adults 65 to 79 years old
- people of African descent 50 to 79 years old
- First Nations people 50 to 79 years old
Nova Scotia also agrees with NACI’s recommendation that people should get an additional dose of the vaccine six months after their most recent shot, or six months after they were last sick with COVID-19.
In a release Friday, Public Health says it anticipates there will be a fall vaccination program ahead of respiratory illness season in late fall and winter.
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says people who aren't eligible for a spring dose and who are up to date on their vaccinations are still “well protected.”
Anyone not eligible for a spring dose but who has gotten a booster dose since Sept. 19, 2022, is considered up to date.
"Many Nova Scotians have developed immunity to COVID-19 from vaccination and infection, and there is good evidence they have strong, long-lasting protection,” said Dr. Robert Strang.
The spring dose will only be available until June 30.
Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.
The province say appointments may be limited at first, but more will be added over the next few weeks.
Appointments are also being added for the Moderna infant COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and four years.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says coming federal budget should 'invest in people'
As Canadians brace for the 2023 federal budget to be revealed later this month, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the new plan needs to "invest in people," focusing on financial aid programs that soften the blow of inflation.
California buildings still in peril from tumbling cliff
About two dozen people forced to flee Southern California apartment buildings endangered by a tumbling oceanside hill may be evacuated indefinitely.
RBC expects 'mild' recession in Canada in middle of 2023
Royal Bank of Canada economists are expecting a recession in the Canadian economy during the second and third quarters of the year, according to a report on Canada’s economic outlook that came out this week.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Tories of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing the Conservatives of launching "horrific, partisan attacks" on former governor general David Johnston.
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Judge dismisses Dellen Millard's appeal in father's murder
A three-judge panel dismissed triple murderer Dellen Millard's appeal in his father's death within 15 minutes of the conclusion of his arguments Friday morning.
-
Toronto saw more than three homeless deaths per week on average in 2022: city data
Toronto saw an average of more than three deaths per week among people experiencing homelessness last year, totalling 187 deaths in 2022 according to new city data.
-
Ontario declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic 3 years ago today. Here's a look back
It’s now been three years since Ontario declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
Alberta to make curriculum implementation announcement
Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's education minister, is expected to announce details about the implementation of the new curriculum on Friday morning.
-
2 arrested, third sought after nearly $100K swiped in Calgary distraction thefts
The Calgary Police Service confirms two men have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a third suspect in connection with a recent string of distraction thefts.
-
Snake stick-up: Calgary man arrested after bank robbery involving scaly threat
Calgary police have arrested a man they say was involved in two bank robberies, one of which involved a threat about a venomous snake.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
Deaf Montrealer deplores depleted budget for interpreters for medical appointments
Some deaf Montrealers are now having to go to medical appointments without professional sign language interpreters because the budget for English interpreters has ran out.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
-
Shelter in place order ends for Smoky Lake after report of male with a weapon
A shelter in place order for Smoky Lake has been lifted.
-
Ongoing cockroach problem prompts calls for an Alberta condo dispute resolution tribunal
An advocate says a dispute between a Glenora condo unit owner and her board over recurring cockroaches illustrates why Alberta needs a dispute resolution tribunal.
Northern Ontario
-
Altercation by Sault arena results in stabbing, parking lot crash
Sault police are investigating an incident at GFL Memorial Gardens that sent one person to hospital Friday morning.
-
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
-
Northern Ont. woman wins fight to have OHIP pay for surgery to remove excess skin
A review board has ruled that Ontario’s health system should pay for surgery to remove a ring of excess fat and skin a northern Ontario woman was left with following weight loss surgery.
London
-
Sarnia police still uncertain what caused a man to fall seven stories
A resident of nine-storey apartment building in Sarnia said he remains “traumatized” three days after a man fell from a seventh floor balcony. On Friday, Sarnia police confirmed the fall. However, they still do not know if the drop caused the man’s death or how he went over a balcony.
-
80K in damages after London attic fire
Damage is estimated at $80,000 after a residential fire on Western Road. Crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for an attic fire in a unit at 960 Western Rd.
-
Dramatic temperature shift on the way in London region
A dramatic shift in the weather is on the way to start the weekend. Friday starts off with rain and the temperature nearly reaching double digits before dropping sharply back below the freezing mark on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Report says school resource officer program makes students, parents feel 'unsafe and targeted'
A school division in Winnipeg that ended a program bringing police officers into schools has released a report which says the program makes students and parents feel targeted and unsafe.
-
Manitoba town seeing population boom brought on by the pandemic
A Manitoba town south of Winnipeg is experiencing a boom in its population and is trying to keep up with its recent popularity.
-
'Couldn't be more proud': Manitoba boy drawing Jets pictures to help friend with medical condition
A Manitoba boy is drawing and selling pictures to help a schoolmate in need of medical procedures.
Ottawa
-
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
Teen driver clocked at 180 km/h on Hwy. 417
A teenager is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going 180 km/h on Highway 417 overnight.
Saskatoon
-
'We aren’t nearly as competitive as Newfoundland': How the Sask. $200K doctor incentive compares
Hours after Saskatchewan announced it would give doctors a financial bonus for working in rural areas, Newfoundland upped the ante.
-
Saskatoon woman waited more than an hour for ambulance during suspected heart attack
A retired nurse in Saskatoon says she waited for more than an hour for paramedics to arrive while experiencing heart attack symptoms.
-
A Saskatoon tech firm moved to a four day work week a year ago. Here's how it's going.
A Saskatoon tech firm is boasting about the benefits of a four-day work week, with plans to never return to a traditional five-day schedule.
Vancouver
-
Fatal shooting in Prince George, B.C., as RCMP respond to distraught man
A distraught man has been shot and killed during a confrontation with police in Prince George, B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
Under-construction luxury homes in B.C. 'strategically targeted' for thefts,' RCMP say
An investigation into break-ins at under-construction luxury homes in B.C. led police to shipping containers "packed floor to ceiling with stolen goods" with an estimated worth of hundreds of thousand of dollars, according to the RCMP.
Regina
-
Regina's Michaels craft store celebrates reopening following fire
The Michaels craft store in east Regina celebrated a grand reopening Friday morning after being closed since last November following a fire.
-
'We aren’t nearly as competitive as Newfoundland': How the Sask. $200K doctor incentive compares
Hours after Saskatchewan announced it would give doctors a financial bonus for working in rural areas, Newfoundland upped the ante.
-
$2.96M in federal funding provided to help reduce gun crime, gang violence in Regina
Regina is receiving $2.96 million from the federal government’s Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF) to help end gun crime and gang violence in the city.
Vancouver Island
-
Needle attached to toy bow and arrow leads to arrest in Nanaimo: RCMP
The Nanaimo RCMP say a man has been arrested after he reportedly threatened people with what appeared to be a toy bow loaded with an arrow that had a needle affixed to it.
-
BC Ferries cancels some Vancouver Island sailings due to staff shortages
BC Ferries is warning of cancellations along two of its smaller routes on Friday morning due to staff shortages.
-
Ladysmith RCMP arrest man after stabbing sends security guard to hospital
Mounties say a man has been arrested after a security guard was hospitalized in a stabbing in Ladysmith, B.C., on Wednesday.