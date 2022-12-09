High-risk offender living in Halifax area: police

Halifax Regional Police is advising the public of a high-risk offender living in the municipality.

Samuel Clements Green, 27, has been released into the community as part of a sentence laid for the following charges:

five counts of sexual assault

five counts of assault

break and enter

three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a court order and recognizance

The public is being notified as part of the province’s Release of High-Risk Offender Information Protocol.

Police say Green is required to adhere to the following conditions:

not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol

not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed

not to associate or communicate with any person known to be involved in criminal activity

reside at a designated community-based residential facility

report intimate-partner relationships

Halifax Regional Police is urging the public against encouraging or taking part in any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct.

Anyone who believes Green is violating his release conditions is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.