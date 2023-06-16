High-risk offender moving to Pictou County, N.S.

A 43-year-old man convicted of sexual interference who is considered a high-risk to re-offend is headed to Nova Scotia, the RCMP says.

Michael Russell was released Friday from a federal institution in Ontario.

Russell plans to live in the Scotsburn area of Pictou County, according to a release from Nova Scotia RCMP.

The force is notifying the public in accordance with the Nova Scotia Release of a High-Risk Offender Protocol.

Russell was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to serve almost 3.5 years.

He has since served his full term.

Russell is 5-foot-11, 225 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

In the release, RCMP says Russell is bound by a prohibition order that prevents him from going to daycares, school grounds, playgrounds, community centres, public parks and public swimming areas.

He is also not permitted to contact or communicate with anyone under the age of 16 years unless he does so under the supervision of an appropriate person.

To increase public safety further, Pictou County District RCMP has made an application for a Peace Bond under sections 810.1 and 810.2 of the Criminal Code.

“Both deal with a fear that a person may commit sexual or serious persons offences,” Cpl. Chris Marshall told CTV News.

Should these applications be granted, Russell would be placed on additional conditions.

Cpl. Marshall says any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct against Russell won’t be tolerated.

“If you see any suspicious or concerning activity, call Pictou County RCMP,” he added.

