High school hockey teams fundraise for family of Cape Breton boy fighting cancer

MEMBERTOU FIRST NATION, N.S. -

When the Sydney Academy Wildcats hockey team hits the ice for its first playoff game Tuesday night at the Membertou Sport and Wellness Centre, they'll have a special guest skate out with them before puck drop.

Six-year-old Leo Knott, who loves hockey, is fighting a form of childhood cancer called Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis - or LCH.

Before Sydney Academy's playoff opener against the Riverview Ravens, Knott will skate out with the team as their seventh player.

All proceeds from the game, as well as from 50/50 ticket sales, will go towards Leo's family.

"All the work has to be done in Halifax, so it's an extreme amount of travelling, and I would say he's been probably already done at least 25 [chemotherapy treatments] over the last couple of years, back and forth to Halifax," said Knott’s grandfather, Graham Quinn. “So, this help from the high school guys is very much appreciated."

For the Sydney Academy, the gesture holds special meaning.

Ten years ago, the community rallied around Kellen Surette - another little boy fighting childhood cancer.

Sadly, Kellen lost his battle in September 2013.

Sydney Academy's coach, Sheldon Surette, is Kellen's dad. The team manager, Barry Martin, is his grandfather.

"Plain and simple, Sheldon and my daughter lost their son 10 years ago," Martin said. "When 'Team Kellen' was an entity at that time, it was amazing. The support we got from people. We just try and keep it going for others."

Knott’s grandfather says now that Leo is about to begin treatment again, he and his family might have to travel to and from Halifax for another 20 weeks.

That means Leo getting to skate with some of his hockey heroes Tuesday evening will be a big boost.

"He was through his first treatment and everything went well, and they thought they had it licked, but here we are six months later and it's not," Quinn said. "For him mentally, and the family financially, it's very much appreciated by everybody."

Martin says proceeds from all four local high school hockey teams' playoff games will go to the Knott family.

There's also a prize raffle and donations are being accepted.