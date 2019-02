CTV Atlantic





There were some wild winds on Cape Breton Island on Tuesday, which forced traffic tie-ups at the ferry between North Sydney and Newfoundland.

The lineups are the worst they've been all winter and the terminal is jam-packed with commercial trucks – which might be sitting there for another couple of days.

Some of them have been stuck there since Sunday thanks to high winds on Cape Breton Island and in the Cabot Strait.

“We've had disruptions for the past couple of days,” said Darrell Mercer of Marine Atlantic. “We're expecting that's going to continue now until at least Thursday.”

Some of the stranded truckers are taking cover at a nearby motel where other peoples' weather misfortunes are good for business.

“Oh, it's great, especially this time of year,” said Janet Stanford who works at the motel. “It's always slow this time of year. But it really helps.”

with all of these trucks potentially storm-stayed another two days, the backlog will only get worse.

That's why Marine Atlantic has sent a third ferry -- one more than normal -- to the North Sydney side to get things moving more quickly.

“What we're going to be doing is bringing the Atlantic Vision into our service schedule as well once the weather improves,” Mercer said. “That will help us address some of that backlog.”

In all, this cold and windy weather could end up impacting Marine Atlantic and its customers for five consecutive days, making it the new worst string of storm delays this winter for the ferry service.

“Our captains are telling us there doesn't seem to be any real improvements in the winds, especially heading into Wednesday and Thursday,” Mercer said.

Back at the motel, the best advice might be to stay hunkered down.

“They'll be stuck here for a few days,” said Stanford.

It will likely take even longer before the waiting area at the ferry terminal is clear again.

There was also a frostbite warning in effect for Sydney and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

Temperature with the wind-chill was well into the minus 20s.

On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it's expected to dip as low as minus 30 C.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.