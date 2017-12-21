Featured
High winds in Cabot Strait cancel Marine Atlantic ferry crossings
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 21, 2017 11:10AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, December 21, 2017 12:32PM AST
SYDNEY, N.S. - Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland were cancelled Thursday because of high winds in the Cabot Strait.
An advisory from Marine Atlantic says departures from North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L., have been moved to Friday.
All ferry crossings were cancelled on Wednesday.
The company says with more windy weather in the forecast over the next few days it's possible crossings will be affected into Christmas Eve.
A crush of commercial traffic backlogged at Marine Atlantic terminal in North Sydney. As high winds interrupt pre-Xmas travel. More tonight at 6. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/lv4dzNoJzV— Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) December 21, 2017