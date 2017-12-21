

The Canadian Press





SYDNEY, N.S. - Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland were cancelled Thursday because of high winds in the Cabot Strait.

An advisory from Marine Atlantic says departures from North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L., have been moved to Friday.

All ferry crossings were cancelled on Wednesday.

The company says with more windy weather in the forecast over the next few days it's possible crossings will be affected into Christmas Eve.