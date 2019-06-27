

CTV Atlantic





If the weather in Moncton wasn't enough to keep you from filling up at the pumps today, the price may have been.

Gas went up by 4.2 cents per litre in New Brunswick at midnight on Wednesday and some residents say they're not surprised with the timing -- just days ahead of the long weekend.

“I think it's ridiculous,” said Harold Walton. “This is the time of year when they do this every weekend.”

Emily Lutz and her family are from Wolfville, N.S., and are travelling to Charlo for the Canada Day weekend. She was surprised by the difference in price when they stopped to gas up in New Brunswick.

“We were not planning ahead before we crossed the border,” Lutz said. “Otherwise, we probably would have stopped in Nova Scotia.”

Prices in Nova Scotia are roughly eight cents per litre cheaper.

Moncton resident Tammi Kaine says she usually tries to plan ahead.

“I hear it on the radio all day, they're like ‘gas is going up, you should go get more gas,’ and I didn’t and now I'm here today, and it’s a little frustrating because I'm paying that extra four or five cents now,” Kaine said.

Motorcyclists Tim Reader and Mike Merrill have been on a road trip from South Carolina for the last six days. They stopped in Sackville earlier Thursday to dry off, but decided not to fill up, instead waiting until they get to Nova Scotia.

“It's on our way, so that’s good knowledge to have, so every penny saved obviously,” Reader said.

Kaine says she's not against crossing the provincial border when it's time to fill her tank either.

“I’ve done it because I have friends that live in Sackville,” Kaine said. “So, when I’m there, I usually go get gas in Amherst, but it’s true whenever I have the opportunity I will go elsewhere.”

The price in Nova Scotia is also expected to increase Thursday at midnight.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Eilish Bonang.