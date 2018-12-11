

A section of Highway 101 is closed in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley as the RCMP respond to what they are calling an “unfolding situation.”

Police haven’t released any details about the incident, but they do say the public is not at risk. They did confirm the incident is not a collision.

Police say Highway 101 will remain closed between exits 15 and 16 for most of the day. Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 1 at exit 14.

The Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education tweeted that Somerset and District Elementary School in Berwick is closed for the day. They confirmed to CTV News that the RCMP advised them to close the school due to the incident.