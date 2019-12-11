Highway 103 near Lakeside, N.S., closed after fatal crash
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 2:37PM AST Last Updated Wednesday, December 11, 2019 2:40PM AST
Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash on Highway 103 near Exit 2 in Lakeside, N.S. (CORY McGRAW / CTV ATLANTIC)
HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a serious motor vehicle crash on Highway 103 near Exit 2 in Lakeside shortly after noon.
Police say there has been a fatality and will release more information as they are able.
Highway 103 outbound was closed to all vehicle traffic between exits 2 and 3 and will be for some time. Motorists are advised to avoid this area and seek alternate routes.