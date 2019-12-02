Highway 4 to be closed for several hours as N.S. RCMP respond to 'serious collision'
Published Monday, December 2, 2019 9:17AM AST
HALIFAX -- The RCMP have closed a highway in the Antigonish, N.S. area due to a collision.
The collision happened early Monday morning on Highway 4.
Police haven’t released any details about the collision, but say it was “serious.”
Police say Highway 4 will be closed at South River Road for several hours. Traffic is being diverted to South River Road.
Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.