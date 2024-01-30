Highway 7 closed following crash involving school bus: N.S. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    A school bus, pictured on the left, was involved in a collision on Highway 7 in Novas Scotia on Jan. 30, 2024. A school bus, pictured on the left, was involved in a collision on Highway 7 in Novas Scotia on Jan. 30, 2024.
    Nova Scotia RCMP says a school bus has been involved in a collision in Porters Lake, N.S.

    Police say the collision happened on Highway 7.

    The highway is closed at both intersections with Post Office Road and traffic is being detoured in both directions.

    Police ask drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays.

    Fire and emergency service crews are responding to the call.

    More to come...

