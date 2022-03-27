'His death is going to leave a very big hole in a lot of peoples' lives': Friend of N.S. Power lineman

The Nova Scotia Power lineman who died after an incident on the job Friday is being remembered as a man who was universally liked.

Doug Large identified his friend as 35-year-old Chris Perks, a fun-loving taekwondo competitor and instructor with a second degree black belt, and a huge heart.

Large, the owner of Chimo Taekwondo in Spryfield, has known Perks as a student and friend for more than a decade. He spoke with CTV News on behalf of Perks’ family.

“The passion he put into his martial arts training, the passion he put into helping people. The passion he put into every conversation and his relationships was just overwhelming,” Large said.

“I've talked and heard from a lot of people over the last two days and everyone has the same stories about him.”

Large described Perks as a big person — both in size and personality. He worked a lot with kids at Chimo Taekwondo Club.

“And their first impression was one of fear, which always, always was replaced by adoration. They came to love him,” he said.

Large said Perks had worked for Nova Scotia Power for 12 years doing a variety of jobs — having received his Red Seal Certification as a lineman the day before the incident.

“He had a great career ahead of him. He was doing the work he loved to do,” Large said. “His family has a history with NSP (Nova Scotia Power) that goes back years and years and years.”

Large said Perks leaves behind his partner, Katie, his brother, and father.

“His devotion and his commitment to Katie was absolute,” Large said.

RCMP were dispatched to a possible electrocution of a lineman on Wineberry Way in Upper Sackville at about 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The Department of Labour and Advanced Education is investigating.

Peter Gregg, NS Power president a CEO, released a statement Saturday saying the team is heartbroken by the loss of one of their power line technicians.

“On behalf of the entire team, we offer our sincere condolences to our colleague’s family,” Gregg said. “Safety is our number one priority and losing a team member is devastating for our entire organization. We are cooperating fully with the Department of Labour.”