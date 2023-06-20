Historians want to preserve Playhouse

The future of the almost 60-year-old Fredericton Playhouse is still up in the air, and heritage enthusiasts in the capital city say they're worried about replacing the iconic theatre on Queen Street, without considering it’s historical significance.

"We're just wanting to have a public discussion, a public debate about what should we do with this beautiful building,” said Jeremy Mouat with the Fredericton Heritage Trust.

“I mean this is some expensive real estate we've got here, with the ledge over there, the art gallery, and this, and of course the art gallery and playhouse were gifts of Lord Beaverbrook,” Mouat said.

“Before we sort of throw them away or sell them off, lets talk about what else we could be doing,” he said.

A new arts center is has been approved and what happens to the current facility is a huge concern for some.

The city owns the Playhouse building and is planning to put it up for sale.

"It's an important civic address,” said Tim Yerxa, Executive Director of The Fredericton Playhouse.

“It wasn't the first building on this corner and I'm sure it won't be the last, it is an important corner, the corner of Saint John and Queen streets,” Yerxa said.

“Buildings have been built, torn down, renovated and so on, on this corner for generations,” he said.

As for the new performing arts center it was expected to cost $45 million when first pitched in 2018, inflation has increased it to $81 million, according to the City of Fredericton and the rising costs of labour and materials.

"There's a lot of downtown buildings that deserve protection, landmark buildings,” Mouat said.

“Just by its very existence as a gift from Lord Beaverbrook this is an incredibly important intersection of government, art and culture,” he said.

The current assessed value of the playhouse is $2.3 million. City council says the community will be involved in the decision to redevelop the playhouse property.

