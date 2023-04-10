Historic church gets $10-million offer from anonymous donor: 'maybe from heaven'

Eglise Sainte Marie has been closed for more than three years. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV) Eglise Sainte Marie has been closed for more than three years. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island