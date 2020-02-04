HALIFAX -- A section of historic fencing surrounding St. Paul's Church in downtown Halifax is missing, just a few weeks after it was damaged.

"We noticed last week there were cut marks on the metal and that somehow the whole section had been carried away, presumably at night, we simply don't know," says Rev. Paul Friesen.

The church community was already dealing with that portion of fence being damaged in December. At the time, Rev. Friesen chalked it up as likely being an unfortunate accident.

"We have no idea if the two things are connected or not," says Rev. Friesen.

John Doane, a member of the church's property committee, says the fence weighed a couple hundred pounds.

"I suspect it's probably somebody seizing an opportunity to get some scrap metal which is a little surprising, because it's a lot of weight for not much money," says Doane. "However, it's going to be a difficult piece of fence to replace."

The church has been working on restoring the entire fence, dating back to 1843. It has already completed a section of about 30 metres.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the whereabouts of the missing fence portion.