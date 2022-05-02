Historic Moncton cemetery facing several issues of vandalism
Over 35,000 people are buried at Moncton's historic Elmwood Cemetery, which recently has been experiencing some vandalism incidents.
At least 250 tombstones – some weighing over 130 kilograms – have been tipped over. A family crypt has also been the target as thieves have allegedly tried to pry off its copper metal roof.
Cemetery President, Ian Gunn, says some the vandals could be neighbourhood kids, but thinks the would-be thieves are semi-pros.
"They probably lifted that and said, 'hey that should be a piece of cake,' not realizing that every two inches there's a long nail in there. They gave up after a bit. They tried twice I would say, the damage there is just unbelievable," says Gunn.
Kim Sneath's father is buried inside the not-for-profit cemetery. She says the incidents left he upset, so she created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the roof and tombstone repairs.
"It's disturbing and sad and it's not really what our community is founded on. My dad worked with Humlewsun Lions for years, and that was all about community," Sneath says.
Similar to Sneath, Gunn says he was heartbroken to see the tombstones tipped over during the winter and spring when many didn't attend the cemetery.
"It really rips my heart out. It's disgusting. When you look at it, you're talking memories here, these are people who were honoured within our community," he says.
Money raised through the fundraiser will go towards fixing the fallen tombstones, and looking at the repair of older stones in the cemetery.
Anyone concerned about a vandalized tombstone should visit the cemetery and if damaged, discuss with the office steps to have it repaired.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More military aid to Ukraine 'best guarantee' of diplomatic safety: ambassador to Canada
Ukraine's ambassador-designate to Canada says the 'best' way to guarantee the safety of diplomats returning to their posts in Kyiv is to enhance military aid to the country.
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
Met Gala updates: See the 'Gilded Age' fashion looks
The year's biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala, returned to the first Monday in May after years of pandemic upheaval with a celebration of American design and a theme of gilded glamour.
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
Trudeau calls Russian foreign minister's Hitler comments 'ridiculous and unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is blasting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for recent comments about the country's goal to 'denazify' Ukraine and a claim that Adolf Hitler was Jewish.
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border along St. Clair River
On Friday morning, Lambton OPP, with the help of the St. Clair Township Fire Department, used a bucket truck to retrieve a large drone from a tree located on the bank of the St. Clair River — attached was a bag containing 11 handguns.
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Trump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving White House
The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections.
Johnny Depp's agent calls Amber Heard op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
Johnny Depp's agent testified Monday that his ex-wife's 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse was 'catastrophic' to his career and coincided with the loss of a $23 million deal for a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' sequel.
Toronto
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Ontario Liberal leader says Ford was campaigning at announcement with Trudeau
Days before an anticipated provincial election call in Ontario, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is suggesting a joint announcement between Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is more of a campaign stop than an act of governing.
-
Suspect wanted in violent 'million-dollar heist' arrested
A 22-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a so-called 'million-dollar heist' at an ATM filling business has been taken into police custody, just days after he was included on a list of Canada’s 25 most wanted fugitives.
Calgary
-
'A little hard to be as optimistic': Alberta farmers frustrated by dry conditions as seeding starts
As farmers start seeding their crops for the year, in much of Alberta they are planting in dry, dusty ground.
-
Calgarians celebrating Eid hope it can be a provincial holiday some day soon
As Calgarians mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, there is hope that one day Eid al-Fitr could be an official day off from work or school.
-
Fatal hit-and-run in Canmore sparks renewed calls for pedestrian overpass
The hit-and-run death of a 20-year-old woman on the Trans-Canada highway on Sunday has sparked renewed calls for a pedestrian overpass in that area.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur lies in state, with national funeral planned at cathedral
Legendary hockey player Guy Lafleur is lying in state for a second day at the Bell Centre in Montreal, where he will stay until 3 p.m. Monday.
-
Downtown portion of Montreal's planned REM de l'Est project abandoned
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that the REM de l'Est light rail line will be much different than original planned.
-
Polar bear experts say killing animal in Quebec was necessary, standard practice
Wildlife experts say it was necessary to shoot dead a polar bear that was found wandering on Quebec's Gaspe peninsula over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
'It's gonna be rowdy': Oilers players, fans pumped for first real playoff party since 2017
Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl has experienced it before, and he's happy to see a full-on playoff party again in Edmonton.
-
Red Deer hospital transferred 7 of 250 surgeries due to staffing issues: health minister
Alberta’s health minister says a handful of surgery patients had to be temporarily transferred out of a hospital on the weekend due to staffing issues.
-
'An urban oasis': Edmonton offers options for $42M Warehouse Park
Edmonton moved one step closer to the realization of a new $42 million "Central Park" Monday with the presentation of a significant style choice to residents.
Northern Ontario
-
Empathy is the theme of mental health week
During Mental Health Week, officials are focusing on public education about empathy and the impact it can have on community mental health.
-
Racist gestures made at high school hockey games in Sudbury
Players on a Manitoulin Secondary School hockey team experienced two separate racist taunts recently made by both fans and players from MacDonald-Cartier school in Sudbury.
-
Preparing for a disaster in Greater Sudbury
It’s National Emergency Preparedness Week and officials in Greater Sudbury say residents should be prepared.
London
-
'Once in a lifetime': Rare bird seen for first time in Canada in Thedford, Ont.
Over the past two days, hundreds of bird enthusiasts have flocked to a lagoon in Thedford, Ont. to catch a glimpse of a bird never before seen in Canada.
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Fatal workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
One person has died after what’s being described as a workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm quite in shock': Flood waters threatening Interlake properties
Manitoba's Interlake region is the latest to feel the effects of extreme weather, with many municipalities under local states of emergency as communities grapple with severe floodwaters.
-
'It's extreme': Winnipeg residents concerned about retention ponds flooding properties
After dealing with a pair of weekend storms that brought large amounts of precipitation to Winnipeg and Manitoba, some are now dealing with retention ponds flooding their properties.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after fatal hit-and-run in Transcona
A man has been charged with multiple offences including impaired driving in connection with a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Transcona.
Ottawa
-
Biker protest cost up to $3M to police, sustainable solution needed: board chair
The 'Rolling Thunder' protest in the national capital over the weekend cost an estimated $2.5 to $3 million to police, says the chair of Ottawa's police services board.
-
Bob Chiarelli files nomination papers as Ottawa municipal election campaign begins
It’s the first day candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee can file their nomination papers to run in the 2022 municipal election.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa over the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the city since Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Proposed downtown Saskatoon grocery store clears first hurdle
The plan to bring a grocery store to downtown Saskatoon took a step forward on Monday.
-
Saskatoon police seize $13K in drug bust
A 42-year-old man faces drug charges after an investigation by Saskatoon police.
-
Saskatoon residents are using half the water they did in 1980 — but here's why the city says they should use even less
Saskatoon's per capita water consumption is just over half what it was in 1980 — but there is still a risk that the water treatment plant's capacity will need to be expanded sooner if the city doesn't cut water use, according to an administration report.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy increases risk of hospitalization, preterm birth: national study
Canada’s first national peer-reviewed study on COVID-19 in pregnancy has found becoming infected while expecting does increase the risk of requiring hospitalization or intensive care, and giving birth early.
-
Teen charged after 3 people attacked 'for no reason' on Vancouver seawall, police say
Vancouver police say a teen was arrested and charged in connection to three alleged attacks on Vancouver's seawall over the weekend.
-
Hairless goat born on Vancouver Island requires extra care, says fundraiser
An online fundraiser has been launched for a rare hairless baby goat that was born on Vancouver Island in April.
Regina
-
Starlink satellites spotted as ‘bright line’ moved across Saskatchewan’s night sky
Cole Bratushesky was lost for words, and an explanation, as he watched a bright line move across the sky Sunday night in Regina around 10 p.m.
-
'A real challenge': Mental health challenges evolving as pandemic passes two-year mark
As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, professionals continue to monitor how the two-year hiatus from normality has impacted mental health in people of all ages.
-
Sask. government proposes special adjustment on minimum wage
Premier Scott Moe said a special adjustment on the province’s minimum wage could be announced within days.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek men who may have witnessed arson at Victoria family's home
Victoria police are hoping to speak with two men who were near a family's home before it went up in flames last month.
-
Hairless goat born on Vancouver Island requires extra care, says fundraiser
An online fundraiser has been launched for a rare hairless baby goat that was born on Vancouver Island in April.
-
Nanaimo marks 135 years since B.C.'s deadliest mining disaster
The City of Nanaimo is preparing to mark 135 years since a pair of explosions killed 150 people in British Columbia's deadliest mining disaster.