DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- When Kirby Carruthers thinks back 54 years, he remembers that's when his family moved to Burlington, Ontario.

"Let's see now," said Carruthers. "Something happened very influential in my life in 1967."

At the time Carruthers, a Maple Leafs fan, had never been to a National Hockey League game.

"I just turned 13," said Carruthers.

As luck would have it, a family friend gave his father two tickets for game six of the 1967 Stanley Cup Final between Toronto and Montreal.

The atmosphere, said Carruthers, was overwhelming in Maple Leaf Gardens.

"I remember saying to my dad, 'I can’t see'! ‘Stand on your seat' my dad said," said Carruthers. "I'm standing on the seat with my arm around him and sure enough old Lord Stanley comes in."

Carruthers witnessed first-hand the Toronto Maple Leafs winning the Stanley Cup. It was the last time they won the championship.

"I didn't think it was normal, because it's hard to win the Cup," said Carruthers. "But I didn't think that ‘67 would be the last one. I would say going to that Stanley Cup game is one of the luckiest things that ever happened to me."

Hockey history tends to move in slow motion. It has also been 42 years since Toronto last played Montreal in the playoffs.

Larry Robinson scored the overtime winner in 1979 to eliminate the Maple Leafs. Time, said Robinson, has not healed old wounds. The team has had its struggles over the decades. They have not won a playoff series since 2004.

"Toronto has a lot to prove," said Robinson. "They have a pretty good team."

When the puck drops tonight in the series opener between Toronto and Montreal, there will be a strong Nova Scotia connection in the play-by-play booth. Canadiens broadcaster Dan Robertson said his career has taken him all the way from Trenton, N.S., to the NHL

"I have always been a proud Nova Scotian," said Robertson, who predicted millions would follow the series.

"I think when opening faceoff takes place out there in those traditional jerseys," said Robertson. "The hairs will be up on my arms. I really can't wait for it."

Nor can a country populated with rabid hockey fans who have waited 42 years for this match-up.