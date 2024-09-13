ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    Historic Saint John cemetery vandalized with paint

    Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public’s help after a historic cemetery was vandalized.

    The Saint John Police Force says it responded to a report of mischief in the Loyalist Burial Ground around 11 a.m. Thursday.

    Officers found graffiti on a concrete wall and next to the beaver pond fountain. Police say they also found handprints and green paint stains on the fountain.

    Police believe the damage happened sometime overnight.

    They also say there has been an increase in similar incidents over the past few weeks in the community.

    Police are asking for witnesses, or anyone in the area with video footage of the incident, to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

