Historical chalice, pitchers stolen from Pictou County church
The RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County is investigating after a church was broken into last month.
Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of a break-in at the Blair Presbyterian Church in Garden of Eden, N.S., on Nov. 25.
Officers learned that the church had been broken into sometime between that day and Nov. 13.
A silver communion chalice and two silver communion pitchers were stolen from the church.
Police say the items are of historical value to the church and may have the church’s name engraved on them.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
