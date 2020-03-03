NEAR LIMEROCK, N.S. -- A 39-year-old Pictou County man is recovering in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run incident near Limerock, N.S.

RCMP responded to a call around 10 p.m. on February 22, with reports of a hit-and-run on Highway 104.

Police learned the man was walking westbound on the highway and was struck from behind by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stop.

No vehicle description was provided to police, and they continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.