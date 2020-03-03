Hit-and-run sends N.S. man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 1:19PM AST
NEAR LIMEROCK, N.S. -- A 39-year-old Pictou County man is recovering in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run incident near Limerock, N.S.
RCMP responded to a call around 10 p.m. on February 22, with reports of a hit-and-run on Highway 104.
Police learned the man was walking westbound on the highway and was struck from behind by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stop.
No vehicle description was provided to police, and they continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.