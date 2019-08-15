

CTV Atlantic





On Wednesday, crew members from HMCS Fredericton stopped in their namesake city on a province-wide fundraising bike tour in support of the Children's Wish Foundation. Raising $32,431.57, the crew's 10th annual Sailors for Wishes tour saw the sailors trade in their ship for bicycles to make their way through the city.

"The whole goal is to stop around little communities and raise money for children's wish," says lieutenant-commander of HMCS Fredericton, Nicole Robichaud. "All the money that's raised for Children's Wish Foundation stays within New Brunswick."

On August 6, 12 HMCS Fredericton crew members left Shediac to begin their journey – dividing into two teams. While one team cycled in northern New Brunswick, stopping in Campbellton and Bathurst – the other team cycled in the south of the province, stopping in Sussex and Saint John – on a nine-day trek.

The money raised will go towards making wishes like nine-year-old Noah Bennett's come true.

"Noah asked for a backyard deck oasis," says provincial director of the Children's Wish Foundation, Kristin Colville. "So he will be pimping out his backyard, getting everything he needs – away from hospitals."

To assist the sailors in their fundraising efforts and show appreciation, the city of Fredericton held a community barbeque to help raise additional funds and welcome the crew.

"We get to have them in our home name city – their host city – and say thank you for everything they do," says Fredericton mayor, Mike O'Brien.

Meanwhile, crew members are happy to contribute to the cause before returning to Halifax to prepare for their next seafaring trip.

"Life on the waters is pretty good. I actually enjoy sailing, that's the reason why I joined the navy," says master seaman of HMCS Fredericton, Silla Kibwaa. "It's good to give back to this country."

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jessica Ng