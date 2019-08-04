

CTV Atlantic





Hundreds of family and friends gathered alongside the Halifax Waterfront on Sunday to welcome home crew members aboard the HMCS Toronto.

Anticipation built as the Canadian frigate inched closer to shore. Having been deployed in Central and Eastern Europe for the past six months, it's been a long journey for the over 200 member crew – who's families are beyond happy to see.

"We've been busy growing another little human," said one woman who is pregnant and expecting very soon. "So we've got 10 days to spare – he's just in time."

For some, it was their first time experiencing the absence that a long deployment can bring.

"It's been a long time coming," said another woman. "I think it's been 197 days, but you know, you do it for love."

And love was on full display at the welcome, including a proposal from a sailor, Nathan Durette, who surprised his partner of seven years by proposing during the traditional "first kiss" off the ship – resulting in many cheers.

HMCS Toronto was taking part in the Operation REASSURANCE mission to promote security and stability as part of Canada's support to NATO assurance measures overseas. The ship's commanding officer says Toronto HMCS visited nine countries and worked with 13 different nations while patrolling the Adriatic Sea, Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea.

"The presence of the Russian's fleet over there was challenging," said HMCS Toronto commanding officer, Captain Martin Fluet. "Obviously, they're putting pressure on NATO, but NATO's also putting pressure on them."

After over 200 days of deployment, Fluet says HMCS Toronto will have a crew change before preparing to deploy overseas again next year.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Suzette Belliveau