

CTV Atlantic





Just weeks after returning to its home port of Halifax, HMCS Toronto has been damaged by fire.

Maj. Mark Gough, the senior public affairs officer for Maritime Forces Atlantic, confirms a fire was reported on the starboard funnel of the navy frigate before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The ship is currently docked at the HMC Dockyard in Halifax.

“The ship’s company responded immediately to attempt to put out the fire and the CFB Halifax Fire Department was called as well,” said Gough in an emailed statement to CTV News.

“The Fire Department arrived on the scene within minutes and the fire was effectively extinguished by 7:10 p.m.”

No injuries were reported.

Gough says the ship sustained some damage, but they are still working to determine the extent of the damage.

“The cause of the fire is not known and an investigation is currently underway,” said Gough.

HMCS Toronto returned to Halifax on Aug. 4, following a six-month deployment in central and eastern Europe, where the ship was taking part in the Operation REASSURANCE mission. It has been undergoing routine maintenance following the deployment.