HMCS Windsor forced to return to Halifax after trouble during training exercise; minor injuries reported
The Canadian Navy says three sailors aboard one of its submarines received minor injuries after their vessel ran into trouble at sea.
HMCS Windsor was forced to return to port after it experienced what a military spokesman said was a ‘flooding event from sea water stored in a tank inside the sub while at safe depth.’
The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 10 while the sub was on a crew training exercise.
In an email to CTV News, Capt. Pedram Mohyeddin of Maritime Forces Pacific, said the crew took the appropriate action, and “followed standard operating procedures to address the flooding and resurface the submarine.”
Capt. Mohyeddin said the vessel returned to Halifax under its own power.
“Repairs have been identified and will continue through the coming weeks,” he added.
The extent of the minor injuries are not known at this point, nor how the ‘flooding event’ happened in the first place.
CTV has reached out for further comment, including what kind of repairs will be needed to clear the sub to sail again.
HMCS WINDSOR QUICK FACTS:
Built by: Cammell Laird, Birkenhead, England
Launched: April 16, 1992
Commissioned by the Royal Navy: June 25, 1993
Bought by Canada: 1998
Commissioned by the Royal Canadian Navy: Oct. 4, 2003
VICTORIA-CLASS
The Windsor is one of four belonging to the Navy’s Victoria Class of submarines.
They were bought from the British government in 1998, and delivered to Canada over a four year period from 2000 to 2004.
The first three submarines—Victoria, Windsor and Corner Brook—were commissioned into the RCN shortly after arriving in Canada.
The fourth, Chicoutimi, was delivered to Canada in 2004, but was not commissioned into service until 2015, due to an onboard fire and the subsequent work required.
On Oct. 5, 2004, the Chicoutimi suffered a catastrophic electrical fire on its maiden voyage from Scotland to Canada.
An international rescue effort was launched to save the disabled sub, but not before at least nine crewmembers were found injured and 32-year-old combat systems engineer Lt. Chris Saunders was killed.
Following extensive repairs, HMCS Chicoutimi spent a record-breaking 197 days at sea that same year, patrolling the Asia-Pacific region from its home port in Esquimalt, B.C.
That deployment was the longest ever for one of Canada's Victoria-class submarines and also marked the first Canadian sub visit to Japan in 50 years.
In 2018, the Windsor embarked on a 133-day outing to the Mediterranean Sea in 1988 for a pair of NATO training and counter-terrorism missions.For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
It was the first time a Canadian submarine was operational in the Mediterranean in more than four decades.
When Canada bought its four used subs from Britain in 1998, it spent $750 million. It has since put billions into maintaining and upgrading them.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned.
These are the foods costing you more, or less, according Canada's latest inflation update
The Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada shows a number of food items decreasing in price from July to August 2023, but year-over-year inflation rates remain high. Here's what's costing you more.
Canada's inflation rate jumps to 4 per cent, making the BoC's next rate decision harder
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim 'absurd,' and is calling on the country to take the matter 'seriously.'
Testimony offers glimpse into mind of man accused of murdering Muslim family
There was more insight Monday into what was going through the mind of the man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family after they were struck and killed by a pickup truck.
WATCH Inflation 'going the wrong way' and more interest rate hikes are possible: economist
For the second consecutive month, Canada's inflation rate has risen, and one economist is warning a spike inflation could mean more rate hikes are ahead.
Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh activist whose killing has divided Canada and India?
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate whose killing two months ago is at the centre of a widening breach between India and Canada, was called a human rights activist by Sikh organizations and a terrorist by India's government.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
-
QEW partially closed after vehicle bursts into flames near Hamilton
The Queen Elizabeth Highway is partially closed after a vehicle burst into flames at the base of the Burlington Skyway.
-
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned.
Calgary
-
Police search rural property north of Calgary
Calgary police are searching a piece of rural property north of the city in Rocky View County as part of a major crimes investigation.
-
Canada's inflation rate jumps to 4 per cent, making the BoC's next rate decision harder
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
-
Calgarians seeking justice as fraud cases drag on
Colleen Monier was 51 years old when she died of terminal brain cancer in 2011 and left her estate to be dealt with by a family friend in Jeff Borschowa.
Montreal
-
TikToker upset after Air Canada leaves him in the dark about lost $16,000 bike
An American TikToker and competitive triathlete is upset after his $16,000 bike went missing during an Air Canada flight from Europe to Montreal last week.
-
'The problem is now!' Opposition calling on city to fix traffic gridlock around Montreal airport
City of Montreal opposition city councillor and St. Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa says the time is now to find solutions to the incredible amount of traffic around the airport.
-
Toddlers with special needs doubly disadvantaged by Quebec system: report
L'Observatoire des tout-petits, supported by the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation, unveiled a new report on Tuesday which highlights the difficulty of obtaining specialized health and education services for children with special needs.
Edmonton
-
Shelter-in-place issued on O'Chiese First Nation ends but armed man still at large: RCMP
The shelter-in-place issued for the O'Chiese First Nation early Tuesday has ended but the man RCMP said 'fired shots on police' remained at large.
-
Pedestrian killed in highway crash south of Edmonton
A pedestrian was killed in a highway collision south of Edmonton Monday night.
-
These are the foods costing you more, or less, according Canada's latest inflation update
The Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada shows a number of food items decreasing in price from July to August 2023, but year-over-year inflation rates remain high. Here's what's costing you more.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury man jailed 17 years for his role in arson that killed three people
Jared Herrick has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for the deaths of three people killed in an April 2021 arson attack in Sudbury.
-
Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury
Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.
-
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 9: Detective to continue testimony
The ongoing terrorism-motivated trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its ninth day Tuesday as testimony continues.
-
Fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation
London police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
-
London man charged with possessing suspected child pornography
A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old London man who is facing multiple charges in relation to the suspected possession of child pornography.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking for two men wanted in shooting death last week
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help finding two men wanted for second-degree murder linked to a shooting last week.
-
Manitoba Tories switch election campaign focus from tax cuts to health care
The Manitoba election campaign is into its third week, and all three major parties are expected to make announcements today.
-
These are the foods costing you more, or less, according Canada's latest inflation update
The Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada shows a number of food items decreasing in price from July to August 2023, but year-over-year inflation rates remain high. Here's what's costing you more.
Ottawa
-
Environment committee approves plan to drop collection day, send waste to private dumps
The city of Ottawa's environment and climate change committee has approved a plan to drop Fridays as a waste collection day, stop accepting leaf and yard waste in the green bin, and send some garbage to private landfills.
-
Striking Hydro Ottawa workers agree to deal, IBEW says
The union representing 400 striking Hydro Ottawa workers says they will be back to work on Wednesday after accepting a deal.
-
These are the foods costing you more, or less, according Canada's latest inflation update
The Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada shows a number of food items decreasing in price from July to August 2023, but year-over-year inflation rates remain high. Here's what's costing you more.
Saskatoon
-
One man's lifelong quest to find the grave of a Saskatoon pioneer
Obert Friggstad never imagined that buying a house on St. Henry Avenue in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood would lead to a lifelong fact-finding mission.
-
Fake Gucci, Canada Goose prices inflated at Value Village, Saskatoon man says
A Saskatoon man is concerned about the rise in knockoff clothing items being found at second-hand stores, and he wants better training for staff to detect fakes.
-
Pre-trial begins for first-degree murder charge in death of Megan Gallagher
A man charged with first degree murder in the death of Megan Gallagher appeared in Saskatoon provincial court Monday to begin a preliminary trial.
Vancouver
-
Slain Sikh leader’s son wants Canada to take further action against India
The son of a prominent Sikh leader is urging the Canadian government to take further actions against India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death may have been the result of foreign interference.
-
Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh activist whose killing has divided Canada and India?
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate whose killing two months ago is at the centre of a widening breach between India and Canada, was called a human rights activist by Sikh organizations and a terrorist by India's government.
-
Girl found dead in B.C. park had 'blunt force' injuries, sexual assault expert testifies
A sexual assault expert testifying at the British Columbia Supreme Court trial of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl six years ago says she believes the girl's injuries were “highly indicative of blunt force trauma.”
Regina
-
Trial for Sask. hockey coach accused of sexual assault starts in Regina
The trial for a former Saskatchewan hockey coach accused of assault and sexual assault will begin in Regina on Tuesday.
-
Judge to hear arguments in injunction application against Sask.'s parental consent policy
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
Canada's inflation rate jumps to 4 per cent, making the BoC's next rate decision harder
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
Vancouver Island
-
Royal Roads University warns that bear and cougar on campus
Royal Roads University in Colwood is warning the public after a bear and a cougar were spotted on campus Tuesday. The school says it has closed the campus gardens and a conservation officer has been called to the school grounds.
-
2 men arrested after vehicles ransacked in Victoria
Two men have been arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood. Police responded to a complaint of a break and enter at a secure parkade in the 100-block of Kingston Street around 5:30 a.m. Saturday
-
Vancouver Island MLA hopes to clear his name after removal from NDP caucus by Eby
British Columbia MLA Adam Walker says he hopes to clear his name after what he called an “abrupt” decision by Premier David Eby to remove him from the NDP caucus over a human resources complaint.